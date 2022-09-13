Cloudflare Radar

Cloudflare Radar is a hub that showcases global Internet traffic, attack, and technology trends and insights. Cloudflare Radar is powered by data from Cloudflare’s global network, as well as aggregated and anonymized data from Cloudflare’s 1.1.1.1 public DNS Resolver. With Radar, you can access trends and insights, like the adoption of new technologies, browsers or operating systems. Radar also keeps up to date with relevant events around the world to provide information on Internet activity patterns - like the kind of traffic seen spiking during the early days of Covid-19.