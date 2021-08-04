The Internet

The Internet is an amazing place. And somehow you're using it! How exactly? Read along and you will see.

The biggest takeaway you should have is that the Internet continues to function and work for three reasons. One is that the people that run the Internet have each other's email addresses. Another is Twitter - an alerting tool for network operators everywhere. The last is that there are a series of standards and protocols that define how packets should traverse the web. Read along to learn about the latter and follow the life of a request across the Internet.