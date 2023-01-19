Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Fundamentals
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Fundamentals
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Cloudflare Fundamentals on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Use lists in expressions

​​ Expression Builder

To use a list in the Expression Builder:

  1. Select is in list or is not in list from the Operator drop-down list.

    Selecting an IP List from the Value drop-down list when configuring the expression of a firewall rule

  2. Select a list from the Value drop-down list. Depending on your plan, you may be able to select a Managed IP List.

  3. To commit your changes and enable the rule, select Deploy. If you are not ready to enable the rule, select Save as Draft.

​​ Expression Editor

To use a list in the Expression Editor, specify the in operator and use $<list_name> to specify the name of the list.

Examples:

  • Expression matching requests from IP addresses that are in an IP List named office_network:

    ip.src in $office_network

  • Expression matching requests with a source IP address different from IP addresses in the office_network IP List:

    not ip.src in $office_network

  • Expression matching requests from IP addresses in the Cloudflare Open Proxies Managed IP List:

    ip.src in $cf.open_proxies