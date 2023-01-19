List JSON object
List object structure and properties
A JSON response for the Lists API has this structure:
{ "id": "2c0fc9fa937b11eaa1b71c4d701ab86e", "name": "my_list_name", "description": "List description.", "kind": "(ip|redirect)", "num_items": 10, "num_referencing_filters": 2, "created_on": "2021-01-01T08:00:00Z", "modified_on": "2021-01-10T14:00:00Z"
}
This table summarizes the object properties:
|Property
|Description
|Constraints
id
String
|A UUIDv4 identifier generated by Cloudflare.
Unique, read only.
Length: 32 characters.
name
String
|An informative name for the list.
Maximum length: 50 characters.
Only alphanumeric and underscore (
A valid name satisfies this regular expression:
description
String
|An informative summary of the list.
|Maximum length: 500 characters.
kind
String
|The type of data in the list.
|Valid values:
ip,
redirect
num_items
Number
|The number of items in the list.
|Read only.
num_referencing_filters
Number
|The number of filters that reference this list.
|Read only.
created_on
String
|The RFC 3339 timestamp the list was created.
|Read only.
modified_on
String
|The RFC 3339 timestamp when the list was last modified.
|Read only.
List item object structure and properties
A fully populated JSON object for an IP List item has the following structure:
{ "id": "7c5dae5552338874e5053f2534d2767a", "ip": "10.0.0.1/32", "comment": "CF DNS server", "created_on": "2021-10-01T05:20:00.12345Z", "modified_on": "2021-10-01T05:20:00.12345Z"
}
A fully populated JSON object for a Bulk Redirect List item has the following structure:
{ "id": "7c5dae5552338874e5053f2534d2767a", "redirect": { "source_url": "https://example.com/blog", "target_url": "https://example.com/blog/latest", "status_code": 301, "include_subdomains": false, "subpath_matching": false, "preserve_query_string": false, "preserve_path_suffix": true }, "created_on": "2021-10-11T12:39:02Z", "modified_on": "2021-10-11T12:39:02Z"
}
The JSON object properties for a list item are defined as follows:
|Property
|Description
|Constraints
id
String
|A UUIDv4 identifier generated by Cloudflare.
Unique, read only.
Length: 32 characters.
ip
String
|An IP address or CIDR range.
Applies only to IP Lists.
Any of these formats can exist in the same IP List:
comment
String
|An informative summary of the item.
Applies only to IP Lists.
Maximum length: 500 characters.
redirect
Object
|An object that contains the definition of a URL Redirect. Refer to URL Redirect parameters for details.
Applies only to Bulk Redirect Lists.
created_on
String
|The RFC 3339 timestamp when the list was created.
|Read only.
modified_on
String
|The RFC 3339 timestamp when the item was last modified.
|Read only.
For a detailed specification, refer to the Lists API documentation.