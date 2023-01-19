To invoke a Lists API operation, append the endpoint to the Cloudflare API base URL:

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/

For authentication instructions, refer to Getting Started: Requests in the Cloudflare API documentation.

For help with endpoints and pagination, refer to Getting Started: Endpoints. The Lists API endpoints require a value for <ACCOUNT_ID> . To retrieve a list of accounts to which you have access, use the List Accounts operation and note the IDs of the accounts you want to manage.

The Lists API supports the operations outlined below. Visit the associated links for examples.