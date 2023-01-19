Create a list in the dashboard
To create a list, follow these steps:
Log in to your Cloudflare account and select your account.
Go to Account Home > Manage Account > Configurations, and then select Lists.
Select Create new list.
Enter a name for your list, observing the list name guidelines.
(Optional) Enter a description for the list, with a maximum length of 500 characters.
For Content type, select the type of list you are creating.
Select Create.
Follow the instructions in the next section to add items to the list.
Add items to a list
(Optional) If you wish to add items to an existing list:
- Go to Account Home > Manage Account > Configurations > Lists.
- Select Edit next to the list you want to edit.
Select Add items.
To add items to the list manually, use the available text inputs on the page.
To add items using a CSV file, select Upload CSV.
Add items to a list manually
In the Add items to list page, enter values for the different fields (the exact fields depend on the list type).
As you enter information into a text input, a new row of inputs displays below the current one. To delete any of the items that you have entered, select X.
Select Add to list.
Add items using a CSV file
To add items to a list by uploading a CSV file:
In the Add items to list page, select Upload CSV.
Browse to the location of the CSV file, select the file, and then select Open. The displayed items in the page will include the items loaded from the CSV file.
The exact CSV file format depends on the list type. Refer to the documentation of the specific list type for details.
You can continue to edit the items in the list before adding them:
- To delete any of the items you have entered, select X.
- To add extra items manually, enter the information in the text inputs.
Select Add to list.