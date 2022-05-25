Manage account access

Customers on all plans can share account access with other members. However, the roles available to your account depend on your plan.

​​ Add account members

To add a member to your account:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account (you must be logged in as a Super Administrator). Go to Manage Account > Members. For Invite members, enter one or more email addresses. Choose the associated roles. Available roles (non-Enterprise) If you have an account on a Free, Pro, or Business plan, users can have the following roles: Super Administrator - All Privileges (only one allowed): Can edit any Cloudflare setting, make purchases, update billing, and manage memberships.

(only one allowed): Can edit any Cloudflare setting, make purchases, update billing, and manage memberships. Administrator (unlimited): Can access the full account and configure dashboard, but cannot manage billing or account membership. The user who creates your account automatically becomes the Super Administrator. This is the only Super Administrator role allowed for your account. For more details, refer to Change super administrator . Available roles (Enterprise) If you have an account on an Enterprise plan, you can assign multiple roles to additional members, scoping permissions broadly or narrowly as needed. To add a new member as a non-administrator (the default role): Click More roles. Select another role. De-select Administrator. For a full list of available roles and associated permissions, go to the Account Members External link icon Open external link page. All roles and permissions have access to your account Overview. (Optional) Click Direct add to add the member to your account without requiring an email invitation. Click Invite.

​​ Remove account members

To revoke a member’s access to your account:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account (you must be logged in as a Super Administrator). Go to Manage Account > Members. Locate an account member and expand their record. Click Revoke. Click Yes, revoke access.

​​ Change Super Administrator

If you or someone in your organization leaves or loses access to email, you must change who is assigned the Super Administrator role. However, the process differs based on your plan type.

​​ Enterprise customers

Enterprise users can have multiple Super Administrators associated with their accounts. To edit your Super Administrator, add a member to your account and assign the Super Administrator role.

If you want to remove a previous Super Administrator, only do so after adding the new Super Administrator.

Free, Pro, or Business customers are only allowed one Super Administrator. To change your Super Administrator, you must change the email address External link icon Open external link associated with your Cloudflare account to a new email address that is not associated with an existing Cloudflare account.

If your desired email address is currently used by another Cloudflare account, you may need to use a temporary email address as a placeholder while you update both accounts.

​​ Provide edit access to Cloudflare Support

Occasionally, you may want to allow edit access to your account for Cloudflare Support. A typical use case might be migrating a complex or sensitive domain over to Cloudflare.

By default, Cloudflare Support does not have edit access to your account.

To enable editing access by Cloudflare Support:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account (you must be logged in as a Super Administrator). Go to Manage Account > Configurations. For Editing Permission, switch the toggle to On. Select a duration. Click Approve.