Set up Cloudflare

To get the security, performance, and reliability benefits of Cloudflare, you need to set up Cloudflare on your domain:

  1. Create your account : Create a new account with Cloudflare and adjust account settings as needed.
  2. Add a site : Add and activate a new domain to use Cloudflare.
  3. Allow Cloudflare IP addresses (for some): If you control your origin server and plan on using Cloudflare’s proxy , you should review your server configuration to make sure you are not accidentally blocking Cloudflare IP addresses.
  4. Optimize site setup : Once your site is activated on Cloudflare, you can improve site speed and SEO, build out layers of application security, and more.