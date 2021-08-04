Protect your origin server — Business

Your origin server is a physical or virtual machine that is not owned by Cloudflare and hosts your application content (data, webpages, etc.).

Receiving too many requests can be bad for your origin. These requests might increase latency for visitors, incur higher costs — particularly for cloud-based machines — and could knock your application offline.

Select a plan to see how Cloudflare can help you protect your origin:

​ Secure origin connections

When you secure origin connections, it prevents attackers from discovering and overloading your origin server with requests.

​ Monitor origin health

To receive an email when Cloudflare is unable to reach your origin, create a notification for Passive Origin Monitoring.

For more active monitoring, set up standalone health checks for your origin.

If you have multiple servers and want to proactively prevent origin problems, set up load balancing as an add-on service.

​ Reduce origin traffic

​ Block traffic

So long as your traffic is proxied by Cloudflare, Cloudflare automatically protects your application from DDoS attacks.

Additionally, adjust various settings in your Firewall to restrict potentially malicious traffic:

​ Increase caching

The cache stores data from your application (webpages, etc.) at Cloudflare data centers around the world, which reduces the number of requests sent to your origin server.

​ Distribute traffic

Set up load balancing (add-on service) to spread traffic across multiple servers, reducing server strain and improving the experience for end users.