Complaint types

Use Cloudflare's online abuse form to report different types of abuse.

​​ DMCA complaints

Valid Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) complaints must provide all of the following details:

A physical or electronic signature (typing your full name is valid) of the copyright owner or a person authorized to act on their behalf.

Identification of the infringed copyright (for example, a link to your original work or clear description of the materials allegedly infringed upon).

Identification of the infringing material and information reasonably sufficient to allow Cloudflare to locate the material on the infringing website (for example, a link to the site where the infringed copyrighted material appears).

Your contact information, including your address, telephone number, and email address.

A statement that you believe, in good faith, that the use of the material in the manner asserted is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law.

A statement that the information in the notification is accurate, and, under penalty of perjury, that you are authorized to act on behalf of the copyright owner.

Valid phishing reports must provide all of the following details:

The domain in question.

The specific link to the phishing page.

After Cloudflare confirms existence of the phishing page, Cloudflare provides a warning page to visitors accessing the phishing link. Cloudflare also notifies the site owner to clean the malicious files from their origin web server.

​​ Trademark infringement

Cloudflare only acknowledges abuse reports from trademark holders or their legally authorized representatives.

For more details about what information is required, refer to our abuse form.

​​ Malware sites

Legitimate reports of malware URLs are blocked from loading via Cloudflare.

For more details about what information is required, refer to our abuse form.

​​ Child exploitation material

Cloudflare promptly responds to all valid reports of child exploitation material. When Cloudflare is made aware of a website solely dedicated to the sharing or promotion of child exploitation material, the offending website is immediately removed from our network without notice.

For an expedited review, report child exploitation material via our abuse form.