Find zone and account IDs

Once you set up a new account and add your domain External link icon Open external link to Cloudflare, you may need access to your zone and account IDs for API operations.

To find your zone and account IDs:

Log into the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and domain. On the Overview page (the landing page for your domain), find the API section. The API section contains your Zone ID and Account ID. To copy these values for API commands or other tasks, click Click to copy.

For more guidance on setting up API tokens and using the API, refer to our Cloudflare API Documentation .