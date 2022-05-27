Access compliance documentation
Users on Pro, Business and Enterprise plan can access common compliance documentation — for topics like PCI, SOC 2, ISO, and more — through the Cloudflare dashboard.
To access compliance documentation:
- Log into the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account where you are a Super Administrator.
- Go to Support > Compliance Documents.
- If you have not accessed this page before, read the confidentiality statement and click I Agree.
- For any documents you need, click Download.