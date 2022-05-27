Cloudflare Docs
Access compliance documentation

Users on Pro, Business and Enterprise plan can access common compliance documentation — for topics like PCI, SOC 2, ISO, and more — through the Cloudflare dashboard.

To access compliance documentation:

  1. Log into the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account where you are a Super Administrator.
  2. Go to Support > Compliance Documents.
  3. If you have not accessed this page before, read the confidentiality statement and click I Agree.
  4. For any documents you need, click Download.