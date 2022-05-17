New Relic

This tutorial explains how to analyze Cloudflare metrics using the New Relic One Cloudflare Quickstart External link icon Open external link .

Before sending your Cloudflare log data to New Relic, make sure that you:

Have a Cloudflare Enterprise account with Cloudflare Logs enabled.

Have a New Relic account.

Configure Logpush to New Relic .

​​ Task 1 - Install the Cloudflare Network Logs quickstart

Log in to New Relic. Click the Instant Observability button (top right). Search for Cloudflare Network Logs.

Click Install this quickstart. Follow the steps to deploy.

​​ Task 2 - View the Cloudflare Dashboards

You can view your dashboards on the New Relic dashboard page. The dashboards include the following information:

Get a quick overview of the most important metrics from your websites and applications on the Cloudflare network.

Get insights on threats to your websites and applications, including number of threats taken action on by the Web Application Firewall (WAF), threats over time, top threat countries, and more.

Identify and address performance issues and caching misconfigurations. Metrics include total requests, total versus cached requests, total versus origin requests.