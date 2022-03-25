Building custom views
The Cloudflare dashboard is built on our APIs, which are available at https://api.cloudflare.com/. To build custom views that reflect what appears in the Cloudflare dashboard, review the page source to see how we implemented the API calls.
For example, to see how we implemented the API calls from the Analytics tab of the dashboard:
- Navigate to the Analytics application on the dashboard.
- Open the developer tools for your web browser, like Chrome’s developer tools.
- Switch to the Network tab of the developer tools.
- Reload the page to capture the results.
- Review the API calls and their responses. All Cloudflare API calls contain
/api/v1.