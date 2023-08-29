Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Fundamentals
Cloudflare Fundamentals
Network layers

Below is a list of the different layers that makes up the open systems interconnection (OSI) model and the associated Cloudflare products.

Network layerProtocol and related products
7 Application layerHTTP, DNS
Authoritative DNS, Bot Management, CDN, Cloudflare Access, Cloudflare Gateway (outbound only), Cloudflare Tunnel, Load Balancing, Stream, WAF
6 Presentation layer
5 Session layer
4 Transport layerTCP/UDP
Argo Smart Routing, Cloudflare Gateway (outbound only), Load Balancing, Spectrum
3 Network layerIP, GRE, any packet/protocol
Magic Firewall, Magic Transit, Magic WAN
2 Datalink layerDirect connection
Cloudflare Network Interconnect (CNI)
1 Physical layerDirect connection
Cloudflare Network Interconnect (CNI)