Log into Cloudflare

To log into the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Login page External link icon Open external link and choose your sign-in option.

Cloudflare offers the following sign-in options:

Email and password : Enter your email address and password.

: Enter your email address and password. Single sign on (SS0) : Enter your email address (available if your admin has enabled SSO ).

: Enter your email address (available if your admin has ). Sign in with Apple : Same Cloudflare account email as Apple ID: You can either sign in with your email and password or sign in with Apple. Different Cloudflare account email as Apple ID: Will create a new Cloudflare account if you sign in with Apple. If you want to log into an existing account, change your email address to match the one used for your Apple ID.

:

If you log into your Cloudflare user account with Single Sign-On (SSO), you will not be able to sign in with Apple.