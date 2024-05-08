Enable basic features in bulk
Use the Basic Features toggle to activate 10 core speed and security features included in your domain plan.
Included features
The following features can be activated from Basic Features:
- HTTP/2 to Origin
- HTTP/3 (with QUIC)
- 0-RTT Connection Resumption
- Always Use HTTPS
- TLS 1.3
- Normalize incoming URLs
- WebSockets
- Onion Routing
- Browser Integrity Check
- Hotlink Protection
Activate basic features
To enable several basic features in bulk:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.
- Select your account and domain.
- On the selected domain’s Overview page, go to Quick Actions.
- For Basic Features, select Activate.
- Choose which features you want to be activated.
- Select Activate selections.