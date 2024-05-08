Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Fundamentals
Enable basic features in bulk

Use the Basic Features toggle to activate 10 core speed and security features included in your domain plan.

​​ Included features

The following features can be activated from Basic Features:

​​ Activate basic features

To enable several basic features in bulk:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.
  2. Select your account and domain.
  3. On the selected domain’s Overview page, go to Quick Actions.
  4. For Basic Features, select Activate.
  5. Choose which features you want to be activated.
  6. Select Activate selections.