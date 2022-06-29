Verify email address

For security reasons, Cloudflare attempts to verify the email address associated with your account. You cannot perform certain tasks within the Cloudflare dashboard - for example, adding a new member or updating your communication preferences - without verifying your email.

​​ When creating your account

When you first create an account, Cloudflare automatically sends a message to the email address you provided for your account.

To verify your email:

Log into your email provider and find your recent message from Cloudflare. If you cannot find the message, check your Spam folder. Click the link in the email. Log into Cloudflare to verify the email address associated with your account.

​​ Resend verification emails

If you cannot find your verification email or your email has expired, you can request another verification email: