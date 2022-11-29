Change Super Admininstrator

If you or someone in your organization leaves or loses access to email, you must change who is assigned the Super Administrator role. However, the process differs based on your plan type.

​​ Enterprise customers

Enterprise accounts can have multiple Super Administrators associated with their accounts.

First, add a member to your account and assign the Super Administrator role.

Then, if needed, remove the previous Super Administrator.

Free, Pro, or Business accounts are only allowed one Super Administrator.

To change your Super Administrator, change the email address associated with the Super Administrator account to a new email address not associated with an existing Cloudflare account.

If your desired email address is currently used by another Cloudflare account, you may need to use a temporary email address as a placeholder while you update both accounts.