Cloudflare Fundamentals

When you secure origin connections, it prevents attackers from discovering and overloading your origin server with requests.
- DNS: Set up proxied (orange-clouded) DNS records and change your domain nameservers, which will also require that you allow Cloudflare IP addresses at your origin.
- SSL:
- To encrypt traffic between Cloudflare and your server, choose Full (strict) SSL/TLS mode (requires server configuration)
- To ensure requests originate from the Cloudflare network, set up authenticated origin pulls.
- Cloudflare Tunnel: To encrypt all traffic and prevent any inbound connections to your origin, set up a Cloudflare Tunnel.