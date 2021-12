If you have another A or AAAA record in your Cloudflare DNS or your Cloudflare Load Balancer provides another origin in the same pool, Zero-Downtime Failover automatically retries requests to your origin even before a Load Balancing decision is made.

Cloudflare currently retries only once for HTTP 521 External link icon Open external link, 522 External link icon Open external link, and 523 External link icon Open external link response codes.