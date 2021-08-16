Configure Network-layer DDoS Attack Protection via API
Configure the Cloudflare Network-layer DDoS Attack Protection Managed Ruleset by defining overrides at the account level using the Rulesets API.
Each account has the Network-layer DDoS Attack Protection Managed Ruleset enabled by default. This means that you do not need to deploy the Managed Ruleset to the
ddos_l4 phase entry point ruleset explicitly. You only have to create a rule in the phase entry point to deploy the Managed Ruleset if you need to configure overrides.
Configure an override for the Network-layer DDoS Attack Protection Managed Ruleset
You can define overrides at the ruleset, tag, and rule level for all Managed Rulesets.
When configuring the Network-layer DDoS Attack Protection Managed Ruleset, use overrides to define a different action or sensitivity from the default values. For more information on these rule parameters and the allowed values, refer to Managed Ruleset parameters.
Example
The following
PUT example creates a new phase ruleset (or updates the existing one) for the
ddos_l4 phase at the account level. The request includes several overrides to adjust the default behavior of the Network-layer DDoS Attack Protection Managed Ruleset. These overrides are the following:
- All rules of the Network-layer DDoS Attack Protection Managed Ruleset will have their sensitivity set to
medium.
- All rules tagged with the tag
{tag-name}will have their sensitivity set to
low.
- The rule with ID
{rule-id}will use the
blockaction.
The overrides apply to all packets matching the rule expression:
ip.dst in { 1.1.1.0/24 }.
curl -X PUT \-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED""https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account-id}/rulesets/phases/ddos_l4/entrypoint" \-d '{ "description": "Define overrides for the Network-layer DDoS Attack Protection Managed Ruleset", "rules": [ { "action": "execute", "expression": "ip.dst in { 1.1.1.0/24 }", "action_parameters": { "id": "{network-managed-ruleset-id}", "overrides": { "sensitivity_level": "medium", "categories": [ { "category": "{tag-name}", "sensitivity_level": "low" } ], "rules": [ { "id": "{rule-id}", "action": "block" } ] } } } ]}'
The response returns the created (or updated) phase entry point ruleset.
{ "result": { "id": "{root-ruleset-id}", "name": "default", "description": "Define overrides for the Network-layer DDoS Attack Protection Managed Ruleset", "kind": "root", "version": "1", "rules": [ { "id": "{entrypoint-rule-id}", "version": "1", "action": "execute", "action_parameters": { "id": "{network-managed-ruleset-id}", "version": "latest", "overrides": { "categories": [ { "category": "{tag-name}", "sensitivity_level": "low" } ], "rules": [ { "id": "{rule-id}", "action": "block" } ], "sensitivity_level": "medium" } }, "expression": "ip.dst in { 1.1.1.0/24 }", "last_updated": "2021-08-16T04:14:47.977741Z", "ref": "{overridden-rule-ref}", "enabled": true } ], "last_updated": "2021-08-16T04:14:47.977741Z", "phase": "ddos_l4" }}
For more information on defining overrides for Managed Rulesets using the Rulesets API, check Override a Managed Ruleset.