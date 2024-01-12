Outbound Workers

Outbound Workers sit between your customer’s Workers and the public Internet. They give you visibility into all outgoing fetch() requests from user Workers.

​​ General Use Cases

Outbound Workers can be used to:

Log all subrequests to identify malicious domains or usage patterns.

Create, allow, or block lists for hostnames requested by user Workers.

Configure authentication to your APIs behind the scenes (without end developers needing to set credentials).

​​ Use Outbound Workers

To use Outbound Workers:

Create a Worker intended to serve as your Outbound Worker. Outbound Worker can be specified as an optional parameter in the dispatch namespaces binding in a project’s wrangler.toml . Optionally, to pass data from your dynamic dispatch Worker to the Outbound Worker, the variable names can be specified under parameters.

Make sure that you have [email protected] or later installed.

wrangler.toml [ [ dispatch_namespaces ] ] binding = "dispatcher" namespace = "<NAMESPACE_NAME>" outbound = { service = "<SERVICE_NAME>" , parameters = [ "params_object" ] }

Edit your dynamic dispatch Worker to call the Outbound Worker and declare variables to pass on dispatcher.get() .

index.js export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { try { let workerName = new URL ( request . url ) . host . split ( '.' ) [ 0 ] ; let context_from_dispatcher = { 'customer_name' : workerName , 'url' : request . url , } let userWorker = env . dispatcher . get ( workerName , { } , { outbound : { params_object : context_from_dispatcher , } } ) ; return await userWorker . fetch ( request ) ; } catch ( e ) { if ( e . message . startsWith ( 'Worker not found' ) ) { return new Response ( '' , { status : 404 } ) ; } return new Response ( e . message , { status : 500 } ) ; } } }

The Outbound Worker will now be invoked on any fetch() requests from a user Worker. The user Worker will trigger a FetchEvent on the Outbound Worker. The variables declared in the binding can be accessed in the Outbound Worker through env.<VAR_NAME> .

The following is an example of an Outbound Worker that logs the fetch request from user Worker and creates a JWT if the fetch request matches api.example.com .

index.js export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { const customer_name = env . customer_name ; const original_url = env . url ; ctx . waitUntil ( fetch ( 'https://logs.example.com' , { method : 'POST' , body : JSON . stringify ( { customer_name , original_url , } ) , } , ) ) ; const url = new URL ( original_url ) ; if ( url . host === 'api.example.com' ) { const jwt = make_jwt_for_customer ( customer_name ) ; let headers = new Headers ( request . headers ) ; headers . set ( 'Authorization' , ` Bearer ${ jwt } ` ) ; let new_request = new Request ( request , { headers } ) ; return fetch ( new_request ) } return fetch ( request ) } } ;