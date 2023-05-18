Outbound Workers

Outbound Workers sit between your customer’s Workers and the public Internet. They give you visibility into all outgoing fetch() requests from User Workers.

​​ General Use Cases

Outbound Workers can be used to:

Log all subrequests to identify malicious hosts or usage patterns.

Create, allow, or block lists for hostnames requested by user Workers.

Configure authentication to your APIs behind the scenes (without end developers needing to set credentials).

​​ Use Outbound Workers

To use Outbound Workers:

Create a Worker intended to serve as your Outbound Worker. Outbound Worker can be specified as an optional parameter in the dispatch namespaces binding in a projects wrangler.toml . Optionally, to pass data from your Dispatch Worker to the Outbound Worker, the variable names must be specified under parameters.

Make sure that you have [email protected] or later installed.

wrangler.toml [ [ dispatch_namespaces ] ] binding = "dispatcher" namespace = "<NAMESPACE_NAME>" outbound = { service = "<SERVICE_NAME>" , parameters = [ customer_name , url ] }

Edit your Dispatch Worker to call the Outbound Worker and declare variables to pass on dispatcher.get() .

index.js export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { try { let workerName = new URL ( request . url ) . host . split ( '.' ) [ 0 ] ; let userWorker = env . dispatcher . get ( workerName , { } , { outbound : { customer_name : workerName , url : request . url } } } ) ; return await userWorker . fetch ( request ) ; } catch ( e ) { if ( e . message . startsWith ( 'Worker not found' ) ) { return new Response ( '' , { status : 404 } ) ; } return new Response ( e . message , { status : 500 } ) ; } } , } ;

The Outbound Worker will now be invoked on any fetch() requests from user Workers. The User Worker will trigger a FetchEvent on the Outbound Worker. The variables declared in the binding can be accessed in the Outbound Worker through env.<VAR_NAME> .

Outbound Workers do not intercept fetch requests from Service Bindings or mTLS certificate bindings.