Analytics
  1. Saved views for Threat Events

    Security Center

    TL;DR: You can now create and save custom configurations of the Threat Events dashboard, allowing you to instantly return to specific filtered views — such as industry-specific attacks or regional Sankey flows — without manual reconfiguration.

    Why this matters

    Threat intelligence is most effective when it is personalized. Previously, analysts had to manually re-apply complex filters (like combining specific industry datasets with geographic origins) every time they logged in. This update provides material value by:

    • Analysts can now jump straight into "Known Ransomware Infrastructure" or "Retail Sector Targets" views with a single click, eliminating repetitive setup tasks
    • Teams can ensure everyone is looking at the same data subsets by using standardized saved views, reducing the risk of missing critical patterns due to inconsistent filtering.

    Cloudforce One subscribers can start saving their custom views now in Application Security > Threat Intelligence > Threat Events.

  1. DEX Supports EU Customer Metadata Boundary

    Digital Experience Monitoring

    Digital Experience Monitoring (DEX) provides visibility into WARP device connectivity and performance to any internal or external application.

    Now, all DEX logs are fully compatible with Cloudflare's Customer Metadata Boundary (CMB) setting for the 'EU' (European Union), which ensures that DEX logs will not be stored outside the 'EU' when the option is configured.

    If a Cloudflare One customer using DEX enables CMB 'EU', they will not see any DEX data in the Cloudflare One dashboard. Customers can ingest DEX data via LogPush, and build their own analytics and dashboards.

    If a customer enables CMB in their account, they will see the following message in the Digital Experience dashboard: "DEX data is unavailable because Customer Metadata Boundary configuration is on. Use Cloudflare LogPush to export DEX datasets."

    Digital Experience Monitoring message when Customer Metadata Boundary for the EU is enabled

  1. Cloudforce One Threat events graphs are now visible in the dashboard

    Security Center

    We have introduced dynamic visualizations to the Threat Events dashboard to help you better understand the threat landscape and identify emerging patterns at a glance.

    What's new:

    • Sankey Diagrams: Trace the flow of attacks from country of origin to target country to identify which regions are being hit hardest and where the threat infrastructure resides.
    Sankey Diagram
    • Dataset Distribution over time: Instantly pivot your view to understand if a specific campaign is targeting your sector or if it is a broad-spectrum commodity attack.
    Events over time
    • Enhanced Filtering: Use these visual tools to filter and drill down into specific attack vectors directly from the charts.

    Cloudforce One subscribers can explore these new views now in Application Security > Threat Intelligence > Threat Events.

  1. Cloudflare One Product Name Updates

    Cloudflare One Cloudflare WAN Cloudflare Network Firewall Network Flow

    We are updating naming related to some of our Networking products to better clarify their place in the Zero Trust and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) journey.

    We are retiring some older brand names in favor of names that describe exactly what the products do within your network. We are doing this to help customers build better, clearer mental models for comprehensive SASE architecture delivered on Cloudflare.

    What's changing

    • Magic WANCloudflare WAN
    • Magic WAN IPsecCloudflare IPsec
    • Magic WAN GRECloudflare GRE
    • Magic WAN ConnectorCloudflare One Appliance
    • Magic FirewallCloudflare Network Firewall
    • Magic Network MonitoringNetwork Flow
    • Magic Cloud NetworkingCloudflare One Multi-cloud Networking

    No action is required by you — all functionality, existing configurations, and billing will remain exactly the same.

    For more information, visit the Cloudflare One documentation.

  1. Content Type Dimension for AI Bots in Cloudflare Radar

    Radar

    Radar now includes content type insights for AI bot and crawler traffic. The new content_type dimension and filter shows the distribution of content types returned to AI crawlers, grouped by MIME type category.

    The content type dimension and filter are available via the following API endpoints:

    Content type categories:

    • HTML - Web pages (text/html)
    • Images - All image formats (image/*)
    • JSON - JSON data and API responses (application/json, *+json)
    • JavaScript - Scripts (application/javascript, text/javascript)
    • CSS - Stylesheets (text/css)
    • Plain Text - Unformatted text (text/plain)
    • Fonts - Web fonts (font/*, application/font-*)
    • XML - XML documents and feeds (text/xml, application/xml, application/rss+xml, application/atom+xml)
    • YAML - Configuration files (text/yaml, application/yaml)
    • Video - Video content and streaming (video/*, application/ogg, *mpegurl)
    • Audio - Audio content (audio/*)
    • Markdown - Markdown documents (text/markdown)
    • Documents - PDFs, Office documents, ePub, CSV (application/pdf, application/msword, text/csv)
    • Binary - Executables, archives, WebAssembly (application/octet-stream, application/zip, application/wasm)
    • Serialization - Binary API formats (application/protobuf, application/grpc, application/msgpack)
    • Other - All other content types

    Additionally, individual bot information pages now display content type distribution for AI crawlers that exist in both the Verified Bots and AI Bots datasets.

    Screenshot of the Content Type Distribution chart on the AI Insights page

    Check out the AI Insights page to explore the data.

  1. Enhanced Logo Matching for Brand Protection

    Security Center

    We have significantly upgraded our Logo Matching capabilities within Brand Protection. While previously limited to approximately 100% matches, users can now detect a wider range of brand assets through a redesigned matching model and UI.

    What's new

    • Configurable match thresholds: Users can set a minimum match score (starting at 75%) when creating a logo query to capture subtle variations or high-quality impersonations.
    • Visual match scores: Allow users to see the exact percentage of the match directly in the results table, highlighted with color-coded lozenges to indicate severity.
    • Direct logo previews: Available in the Cloudflare dashboard — similar to string matches — to verify infringements at a glance.

    Key benefits

    • Expose sophisticated impersonators who use slightly altered logos to bypass basic detection filters.
    • Faster triage of the most relevant threats immediately using visual indicators, reducing the time spent manually reviewing matches.

    Ready to protect your visual identity? Learn more in our Brand Protection documentation.

  1. Threat actor identification with "also known as" aliases

    Security Center

    Identifying threat actors can be challenging, because naming conventions often vary across the security industry. To simplify your research, Cloudflare Threat Events now include an Also known as field, providing a list of common aliases and industry-standard names for the groups we track.

    This new field is available in both the Cloudflare dashboard and via the API. In the dashboard, you can view these aliases by expanding the event details side panel (under the Attacker field) or by adding it as a column in your configurable table view.

    Key benefits

    • Easily map Cloudflare-tracked actors to the naming conventions used by other vendors without manual cross-referencing.
    • Quickly identify if a detected threat actor matches a group your team is already monitoring via other intelligence feeds.

    For more information on how to access this data, refer to the Threat Events API documentation.

  1. Network Services navigation update

    Magic Transit Cloudflare Network Firewall Cloudflare WAN Network Flow

    The Network Services menu structure in Cloudflare's dashboard has been updated to reflect solutions and capabilities instead of product names. This will make it easier for you to find what you need and better reflects how our services work together.

    Your existing configurations will remain the same, and you will have access to all of the same features and functionality.

    The changes visible in your dashboard may vary based on the products you use. Overall, changes relate to Magic Transit, Magic WAN, and Magic Firewall.

    Summary of changes:

    • A new Overview page provides access to the most common tasks across Magic Transit and Magic WAN.
    • Product names have been removed from top-level navigation.
    • Magic Transit and Magic WAN configuration is now organized under Routes and Connectors. For example, you will find IP Prefixes under Routes, and your GRE/IPsec Tunnels under Connectors.
    • Magic Firewall policies are now called Firewall Policies.
    • Magic WAN Connectors and Connector On-Ramps are now referenced in the dashboard as Appliances and Appliance profiles. They can be found under Connectors > Appliances.
    • Network analytics, network health, and real-time analytics are now available under Insights.
    • Packet Captures are found under Insights > Diagnostics.
    • You can manage your Sites from Insights > Network health.
    • You can find Magic Network Monitoring under Insights > Network flow.

    If you would like to provide feedback, complete this form. You can also find these details in the January 7, 2026 email titled [FYI] Upcoming Network Services Dashboard Navigation Update.

    Networking Navigation

  1. URL Scanner now supports PDF report downloads

    Security Center

    We have expanded the reporting capabilities of the Cloudflare URL Scanner. In addition to existing JSON and HAR exports, users can now generate and download a PDF report directly from the Cloudflare dashboard. This update streamlines how security analysts can share findings with stakeholders who may not have access to the Cloudflare dashboard or specialized tools to parse JSON and HAR files.

    Key Benefits:

    • Consolidate scan results, including screenshots, security signatures, and metadata, into a single, portable document
    • Easily share professional-grade summaries with non-technical stakeholders or legal teams for faster incident response

    What’s new:

    • PDF Export Button: A new download option is available in the URL Scanner results page within the Cloudflare dashboard
    • Unified Documentation: Access all scan details—from high-level summaries to specific security flags—in one offline-friendly file

    To get started with the URL Scanner and explore our reporting capabilities, visit the URL Scanner API documentation.

  1. Cloudflare Threat Events now support STIX2 format

    Security Center

    We are excited to announce that Cloudflare Threat Events now supports the STIX2 (Structured Threat Information Expression) format. This was a highly requested feature designed to streamline how security teams consume and act upon our threat intelligence.

    By adopting this industry-standard format, you can now integrate Cloudflare's threat events data more effectively into your existing security ecosystem.

    Key benefits

    • Eliminate the need for custom parsers, as STIX2 allows for "out of the box" ingestion into major Threat Intel Platforms (TIPs), SIEMs, and SOAR tools.

    • STIX2 provides a standardized way to represent relationships between indicators, sightings, and threat actors, giving your analysts a clearer picture of the threat landscape.

    For technical details on how to query events using this format, please refer to our Threat Events API Documentation.

  1. Workers Analytics Engine SQL now supports filtering using HAVING and LIKE

    Workers Analytics Engine Workers

    You can now use the HAVING clause and LIKE pattern matching operators in Workers Analytics Engine.

    Workers Analytics Engine allows you to ingest and store high-cardinality data at scale and query your data through a simple SQL API.

    Filtering using HAVING

    The HAVING clause complements the WHERE clause by enabling you to filter groups based on aggregate values. While WHERE filters rows before aggregation, HAVING filters groups after aggregation is complete.

    You can use HAVING to filter groups where the average exceeds a threshold:

    SELECT
        blob1 AS probe_name,
        avg(double1) AS average_temp
    FROM temperature_readings
    GROUP BY probe_name
    HAVING average_temp > 10

    You can also filter groups based on aggregates such as the number of items in the group:

    SELECT
        blob1 AS probe_name,
        count() AS num_readings
    FROM temperature_readings
    GROUP BY probe_name
    HAVING num_readings > 100

    Pattern matching using LIKE

    The new pattern matching operators enable you to search for strings that match specific patterns using wildcard characters:

    • LIKE - case-sensitive pattern matching
    • NOT LIKE - case-sensitive pattern exclusion
    • ILIKE - case-insensitive pattern matching
    • NOT ILIKE - case-insensitive pattern exclusion

    Pattern matching supports two wildcard characters: % (matches zero or more characters) and _ (matches exactly one character).

    You can match strings starting with a prefix:

    SELECT *
    FROM logs
    WHERE blob1 LIKE 'error%'

    You can also match file extensions (case-insensitive):

    SELECT *
    FROM requests
    WHERE blob2 ILIKE '%.jpg'

    Another example is excluding strings containing specific text:

    SELECT *
    FROM events
    WHERE blob3 NOT ILIKE '%debug%'

    Ready to get started?

    Learn more about the HAVING clause or pattern matching operators in the Workers Analytics Engine SQL reference documentation.

  1. SentinelOne as Logpush destination

    Logs

    Cloudflare Logpush now supports SentinelOne as a native destination.

    Logs from Cloudflare can be sent to SentinelOne AI SIEM via Logpush. The destination can be configured through the Logpush UI in the Cloudflare dashboard or by using the Logpush API.

    For more information, refer to the Destination Configuration documentation.

  1. Cloud Services Observability in Cloudflare Radar

    Radar

    Radar introduces HTTP Origins insights, providing visibility into the status of traffic between Cloudflare's global network and cloud-based origin infrastructure.

    The new Origins API provides provides the following endpoints:

    • /origins - Lists all origins (cloud providers and associated regions).
    • /origins/{origin} - Retrieves information about a specific origin (cloud provider).
    • /origins/timeseries - Retrieves normalized time series data for a specific origin, including the following metrics:
      • REQUESTS: Number of requests
      • CONNECTION_FAILURES: Number of connection failures
      • RESPONSE_HEADER_RECEIVE_DURATION: Duration of the response header receive
      • TCP_HANDSHAKE_DURATION: Duration of the TCP handshake
      • TCP_RTT: TCP round trip time
      • TLS_HANDSHAKE_DURATION: Duration of the TLS handshake
    • /origins/summary - Retrieves HTTP requests to origins summarized by a dimension.
    • /origins/timeseries_groups - Retrieves timeseries data for HTTP requests to origins grouped by a dimension.

    The following dimensions are available for the summary and timeseries_groups endpoints:

    • region: Origin region
    • success_rate: Success rate of requests (2XX versus 5XX response codes)
    • percentile: Percentiles of metrics listed above

    Additionally, the Annotations and Traffic Anomalies APIs have been extended to support origin outages and anomalies, enabling automated detection and alerting for origin infrastructure issues.

    Screenshot of the cloud service status heatmap

    Check out the new Radar page.

  1. Threat insights are now available in the Threat Events platform

    Security Center

    The threat events platform now has threat insights available for some relevant parent events. Threat intelligence analyst users can access these insights for their threat hunting activity. Insights are also highlighted in the Cloudflare dashboard by a small lightning icon and the insights can refer to multiple, connected events, potentially part of the same attack or campaign and associated with the same threat actor.

    For more information, refer to Analyze threat events.

  1. Fixed custom SQL date picker inconsistencies

    Log Explorer

    We've resolved a bug in Log Explorer that caused inconsistencies between the custom SQL date field filters and the date picker dropdown. Previously, users attempting to filter logs based on a custom date field via a SQL query sometimes encountered unexpected results or mismatching dates when using the interactive date picker.

    This fix ensures that the custom SQL date field filters now align correctly with the selection made in the date picker dropdown, providing a reliable and predictable filtering experience for your log data. This is particularly important for users creating custom log views based on time-sensitive fields.

  1. Log Explorer adds 14 new datasets

    Log Explorer

    We've significantly enhanced Log Explorer by adding support for 14 additional Cloudflare product datasets.

    This expansion enables Operations and Security Engineers to gain deeper visibility and telemetry across a wider range of Cloudflare services. By integrating these new datasets, users can now access full context to efficiently investigate security incidents, troubleshoot application performance issues, and correlate logged events across different layers (like application and network) within a single interface. This capability is crucial for a complete and cohesive understanding of event flows across your Cloudflare environment.

    The newly supported datasets include:

    Zone Level

    • Dns_logs
    • Nel_reports
    • Page_shield_events
    • Spectrum_events
    • Zaraz_events

    Account Level

    • Audit Logs
    • Audit_logs_v2
    • Biso_user_actions
    • DNS firewall logs
    • Email_security_alerts
    • Magic Firewall IDS
    • Network Analytics
    • Sinkhole HTTP
    • ipsec_logs

    Example: Correlating logs

    You can now use Log Explorer to query and filter with each of these datasets. For example, you can identify an IP address exhibiting suspicious behavior in the FW_event logs, and then instantly pivot to the Network Analytics logs or Access logs to see its network-level traffic profile or if it bypassed a corporate policy.

    To learn more and get started, refer to the Log Explorer documentation and the Cloudflare Logs documentation.

  1. DEX Logpush jobs

    Digital Experience Monitoring

    Digital Experience Monitoring (DEX) provides visibility into WARP device metrics, connectivity, and network performance across your Cloudflare SASE deployment.

    We've released four new WARP and DEX device data sets that can be exported via Cloudflare Logpush. These Logpush data sets can be exported to R2, a cloud bucket, or a SIEM to build a customized logging and analytics experience.

    1. DEX Application Tests
    2. DEX Device State Events
    3. WARP Config Changes
    4. WARP Toggle Changes

    To create a new DEX or WARP Logpush job, customers can go to the account level of the Cloudflare dashboard > Analytics & Logs > Logpush to get started.

    DEX logpush job creation dashboard

  1. More SQL aggregate, date and time functions available in Workers Analytics Engine

    Workers Analytics Engine Workers

    You can now perform more powerful queries directly in Workers Analytics Engine with a major expansion of our SQL function library.

    Workers Analytics Engine allows you to ingest and store high-cardinality data at scale (such as custom analytics) and query your data through a simple SQL API.

    Today, we've expanded Workers Analytics Engine's SQL capabilities with several new functions:

    New aggregate functions:

    • countIf() - count the number of rows which satisfy a provided condition
    • sumIf() - calculate a sum from rows which satisfy a provided condition
    • avgIf() - calculate an average from rows which satisfy a provided condition

    New date and time functions:

    • toYear()
    • toMonth()
    • toDayOfMonth()
    • toDayOfWeek()
    • toHour()
    • toMinute()
    • toSecond()
    • toStartOfYear()
    • toStartOfMonth()
    • toStartOfWeek()
    • toStartOfDay()
    • toStartOfHour()
    • toStartOfFifteenMinutes()
    • toStartOfTenMinutes()
    • toStartOfFiveMinutes()
    • toStartOfMinute()
    • today()
    • toYYYYMM()

    Ready to get started?

    Whether you're building usage-based billing systems, customer analytics dashboards, or other custom analytics, these functions let you get the most out of your data. Get started with Workers Analytics Engine and explore all available functions in our SQL reference documentation.

  1. Resize your custom SQL window in Log Explorer

    Log Explorer

    We're excited to announce a quality-of-life improvement for Log Explorer users. You can now resize the custom SQL query window to accommodate longer and more complex queries.

    Previously, if you were writing a long custom SQL query, the fixed-size window required excessive scrolling to view the full query. This update allows you to easily drag the bottom edge of the query window to make it taller. This means you can view your entire custom query at once, improving the efficiency and experience of writing and debugging complex queries.

    To learn more and get started, refer to the Log Explorer documentation.

  1. Logpush Health Dashboards

    Logs

    We’re excited to introduce Logpush Health Dashboards, giving customers real-time visibility into the status, reliability, and performance of their Logpush jobs. Health dashboards make it easier to detect delivery issues, monitor job stability, and track performance across destinations. The dashboards are divided into two sections:

    • Upload Health: See how much data was successfully uploaded, where drops occurred, and how your jobs are performing overall. This includes data completeness, success rate, and upload volume.

    • Upload Reliability – Diagnose issues impacting stability, retries, or latency, and monitor key metrics such as retry counts, upload duration, and destination availability.

    Health Dashboard

    Health Dashboards can be accessed from the Logpush page in the Cloudflare dashboard at the account or zone level, under the Health tab. For more details, refer to our Logpush Health Dashboards documentation, which includes a comprehensive troubleshooting guide to help interpret and resolve common issues.

  1. Logpush Permission Update for Zero Trust Datasets

    Logs

    Permissions for managing Logpush jobs related to Zero Trust datasets (Access, Gateway, and DEX) have been updated to improve data security and enforce appropriate access controls.

    To view, create, update, or delete Logpush jobs for Zero Trust datasets, users must now have both of the following permissions:

    • Logs Edit
    • Zero Trust: PII Read

  1. Log Explorer now supports query cancellation

    Log Explorer

    We're excited to announce that Log Explorer users can now cancel queries that are currently running.

    This new feature addresses a common pain point: waiting for a long, unintended, or misconfigured query to complete before you can submit a new, correct one. With query cancellation, you can immediately stop the execution of any undesirable query, allowing you to quickly craft and submit a new query, significantly improving your investigative workflow and productivity within Log Explorer.

  1. Log Explorer now shows query result distribution

    Log Explorer

    We're excited to announce a new feature in Log Explorer that significantly enhances how you analyze query results: the Query results distribution chart.

    This new chart provides a graphical distribution of your results over the time window of the query. Immediately after running a query, you will see the distribution chart above your result table. This visualization allows Log Explorer users to quickly spot trends, identify anomalies, and understand the temporal concentration of log events that match their criteria. For example, you can visually confirm if a spike in traffic or errors occurred at a specific time, allowing you to focus your investigation efforts more effectively. This feature makes it faster and easier to extract meaningful insights from your vast log data.

    The chart will dynamically update to reflect the logs matching your current query.

  1. Report logo misuse to Cloudflare directly from the Brand Protection dashboard

    Security Center

    The Brand Protection logo query dashboard now allows you to use the Report to Cloudflare button to submit an Abuse report directly from the Brand Protection logo queries dashboard. While you could previously report new domains that were impersonating your brand before, now you can do the same for websites found to be using your logo wihtout your permission. The abuse reports wiull be prefilled and you will only need to validate a few fields before you can click the submit button, after which our team process your request.

    Ready to start? Check out the Brand Protection docs.

  1. Azure Sentinel Connector

    Logs

    Logpush now supports integration with Microsoft Sentinel.The new Azure Sentinel Connector built on Microsoft’s Codeless Connector Framework (CCF), is now avaialble. This solution replaces the previous Azure Functions-based connector, offering significant improvements in security, data control, and ease of use for customers. Logpush customers can send logs to Azure Blob Storage and configure this new Sentinel Connector to ingest those logs directly into Microsoft Sentinel.

    This upgrade significantly streamlines log ingestion, improves security, and provides greater control:

    • Simplified Implementation: Easier for engineering teams to set up and maintain.
    • Cost Control: New support for Data Collection Rules (DCRs) allows you to filter and transform logs at ingestion time, offering potential cost savings.
    • Enhanced Security: CCF provides a higher level of security compared to the older Azure Functions connector.
    • ata Lake Integration: Includes native integration with Data Lake.

    Find the new solution here and refer to the Cloudflare's developer documentionfor more information on the connector, including setup steps, supported logs and Microsfot's resources.

