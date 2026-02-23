TL;DR: You can now create and save custom configurations of the Threat Events dashboard, allowing you to instantly return to specific filtered views — such as industry-specific attacks or regional Sankey flows — without manual reconfiguration.

Why this matters

Threat intelligence is most effective when it is personalized. Previously, analysts had to manually re-apply complex filters (like combining specific industry datasets with geographic origins) every time they logged in. This update provides material value by:

Analysts can now jump straight into "Known Ransomware Infrastructure" or "Retail Sector Targets" views with a single click, eliminating repetitive setup tasks

Teams can ensure everyone is looking at the same data subsets by using standardized saved views, reducing the risk of missing critical patterns due to inconsistent filtering.

Cloudforce One subscribers can start saving their custom views now in Application Security > Threat Intelligence > Threat Events ↗.