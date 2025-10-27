 Skip to content
Analytics
hero image

  1. TLD Insights in Cloudflare Radar

    Radar

    Radar now introduces Top-Level Domain (TLD) insights, providing visibility into popularity based on the DNS magnitude metric, detailed TLD information including its type, manager, DNSSEC support, RDAP support, and WHOIS data, and trends such as DNS query volume and geographic distribution observed by the 1.1.1.1 DNS resolver.

    The following dimensions were added to the Radar DNS API, specifically, to the /dns/summary/{dimension} and /dns/timeseries_groups/{dimension} endpoints:

    • tld: Top-level domain extracted from DNS queries; can also be used as a filter.
    • tld_dns_magnitude: Top-level domain ranking by DNS magnitude.

    And the following endpoints were added:

    • /tlds - Lists all TLDs.
    • /tlds/{tld} - Retrieves information about a specific TLD.
    Screenshot of the TLD ranking by DNS magnitude

    Learn more about the new Radar DNS insights in our blog post, and check out the new Radar page.

  1. Cloudforce One RFI tokens are now visible in the dashboard

    Security Center

    The Requests for Information (RFI) dashboard now shows users the number of tokens used by each submitted RFI to better understand usage of tokens and how they relate to each request submitted.

    Cloudforce One RFI tokens

    What’s new:

    • Users can now see the number of tokens used for a submitted request for information.
    • Users can see the remaining tokens allocated to their account for the quarter.
    • Users can only select the Routine priority for the Strategic Threat Research request type.

    Cloudforce One subscribers can try it now in Application Security > Threat Intelligence > Requests for Information.

  1. New Application Security reports (Closed Beta)

    Security Center

    Cloudflare's new Application Security report, currently in Closed Beta, is now available in the dashboard.

    Go to Security reports

    The reports are generated monthly and provide cyber security insights trends for all of the Enterprise zones in your Cloudflare account.

    The reports also include an industry benchmark, comparing your cyber security landscape to peers in your industry.

    Application Security report mock data

    Learn more about the reports by referring to the Security Reports documentation.

    Use the feedback survey link at the top of the page to help us improve the reports.

    Application Security report survey

  1. Expanded CT log activity insights on Cloudflare Radar

    Radar

    Radar has expanded its Certificate Transparency (CT) log insights with new stats that provide greater visibility into log activity:

    • Log growth rate: The average throughput of the CT log over the past 7 days, measured in certificates per hour.
    • Included certificate count: The total number of certificates already included in this CT log.
    • Eligible-for-inclusion certificate count: The number of certificates eligible for inclusion in this log but not yet included. This metric is based on certificates signed by trusted root CAs within the log’s accepted date range.
    • Last update: The timestamp of the most recent update to the CT log.

    These new statistics have been added to the response of the Get Certificate Log Details API endpoint, and are displayed on the CT log information page.

    Screenshot of the CT log activity card on the CT log information page

  1. Browser Support Detection for PQ Encryption on Cloudflare Radar

    Radar

    Radar now includes browser detection for Post-quantum (PQ) encryption. The Post-quantum encryption card now checks whether a user’s browser supports post-quantum encryption. If support is detected, information about the key agreement in use is displayed.

    Screenshot of the PQ encryption browser support test on the Adoption & Usage page

  1. Workers Analytics Engine adds supports for new SQL functions

    Workers Analytics Engine Workers

    You can now perform more powerful queries directly in Workers Analytics Engine with a major expansion of our SQL function library.

    Workers Analytics Engine allows you to ingest and store high-cardinality data at scale (such as custom analytics) and query your data through a simple SQL API.

    Today, we've expanded Workers Analytics Engine's SQL capabilities with several new functions:

    New aggregate functions:

    • argMin() - Returns the value associated with the minimum in a group
    • argMax() - Returns the value associated with the maximum in a group
    • topK() - Returns an array of the most frequent values in a group
    • topKWeighted() - Returns an array of the most frequent values in a group using weights
    • first_value() - Returns the first value in an ordered set of values within a partition
    • last_value() - Returns the last value in an ordered set of values within a partition

    New bit functions:

    • bitAnd() - Returns the bitwise AND of two expressions
    • bitCount() - Returns the number of bits set to one in the binary representation of a number
    • bitHammingDistance() - Returns the number of bits that differ between two numbers
    • bitNot() - Returns a number with all bits flipped
    • bitOr() - Returns the inclusive bitwise OR of two expressions
    • bitRotateLeft() - Rotates all bits in a number left by specified positions
    • bitRotateRight() - Rotates all bits in a number right by specified positions
    • bitShiftLeft() - Shifts all bits in a number left by specified positions
    • bitShiftRight() - Shifts all bits in a number right by specified positions
    • bitTest() - Returns the value of a specific bit in a number
    • bitXor() - Returns the bitwise exclusive-or of two expressions

    New mathematical functions:

    • abs() - Returns the absolute value of a number
    • log() - Computes the natural logarithm of a number
    • round() - Rounds a number to a specified number of decimal places
    • ceil() - Rounds a number up to the nearest integer
    • floor() - Rounds a number down to the nearest integer
    • pow() - Returns a number raised to the power of another number

    New string functions:

    • lowerUTF8() - Converts a string to lowercase using UTF-8 encoding
    • upperUTF8() - Converts a string to uppercase using UTF-8 encoding

    New encoding functions:

    • hex() - Converts a number to its hexadecimal representation
    • bin() - Converts a string to its binary representation

    New type conversion functions:

    • toUInt8() - Converts any numeric expression, or expression resulting in a string representation of a decimal, into an unsigned 8 bit integer

    Ready to get started?

    Whether you're building usage-based billing systems, customer analytics dashboards, or other custom analytics, these functions let you get the most out of your data. Get started with Workers Analytics Engine and explore all available functions in our SQL reference documentation.

  1. New Confidence Intervals in GraphQL Analytics API

    Analytics

    The GraphQL Analytics API now supports confidence intervals for sum and count fields on adaptive (sampled) datasets. Confidence intervals provide a statistical range around sampled results, helping verify accuracy and quantify uncertainty.

    • Supported datasets: Adaptive (sampled) datasets only.
    • Supported fields: All sum and count fields.
    • Usage: The confidence level must be provided as a decimal between 0 and 1 (e.g. 0.90, 0.95, 0.99).
    • Default: If no confidence level is specified, no intervals are returned.

    For examples and more details, see the GraphQL Analytics API documentation.

  1. Regional Data in Cloudflare Radar

    Radar

    Radar now introduces Regional Data, providing traffic insights that bring a more localized perspective to the traffic trends shown on Radar.

    The following API endpoints are now available:

    All summary and timeseries_groups endpoints in HTTP and NetFlows now include an adm1 dimension for grouping data by first level administrative division (for example, state, province, etc.)

    A new filter geoId was also added to all endpoints in HTTP and NetFlows, allowing filtering by a specific administrative division.

    Check out the new Regional traffic insights on a country specific traffic page new Radar page.

  1. Contextual pivots

    Log Explorer

    Directly from Log Search results, customers can pivot to other parts of the Cloudflare dashboard to immediately take action as a result of their investigation.

    From the http_requests or fw_events dataset results, right click on an IP Address or JA3 Fingerprint to pivot to the Investigate portal to lookup the reputation of an IP address or JA3 fingerprint.

    Investigate IP address

    Easily learn about error codes by linking directly to our documentation from the EdgeResponseStatus or OriginResponseStatus fields.

    View documentation

    From the gateway_http dataset, click on a policyid to link directly to the Zero Trust dashboard to review or make changes to a specific Gateway policy.

    View policy

  1. New results table view

    Log Explorer

    The results table view of Log Search has been updated with additional functionality and a more streamlined user experience. Users can now easily:

    • Remove/add columns.
    • Resize columns.
    • Sort columns.
    • Copy values from any field.
    New results table view

  1. Logging headers and cookies using custom fields

    Log Explorer

    Log Explorer now supports logging and filtering on header or cookie fields in the http_requests dataset.

    Create a custom field to log desired header or cookie values into the http_requests dataset and Log Explorer will import these as searchable fields. Once configured, use the custom SQL editor in Log Explorer to view or filter on these requests.

    Edit Custom fields

    For more details, refer to Headers and cookies.

  1. DEX MCP Server

    Digital Experience Monitoring

    Digital Experience Monitoring (DEX) provides visibility into device connectivity and performance across your Cloudflare SASE deployment.

    We've released an MCP server (Model Context Protocol) for DEX.

    The DEX MCP server is an AI tool that allows customers to ask a question like, "Show me the connectivity and performance metrics for the device used by carly‌@acme.com", and receive an answer that contains data from the DEX API.

    Any Cloudflare One customer using a Free, PayGo, or Enterprise account can access the DEX MCP Server. This feature is available to everyone.

    Customers can test the new DEX MCP server in less than one minute. To learn more, read the DEX MCP server documentation.

  1. Dedicated Egress IP for Logpush

    Logs

    Cloudflare Logpush can now deliver logs from using fixed, dedicated egress IPs. By routing Logpush traffic through a Cloudflare zone enabled with Aegis IP, your log destination only needs to allow Aegis IPs making setup more secure.

    Highlights:

    • Fixed egress IPs ensure your destination only accepts traffic from known addresses.
    • Works with any supported Logpush destination.
    • Recommended to use a dedicated zone as a proxy for easier management.

    To get started, work with your Cloudflare account team to provision Aegis IPs, then configure your Logpush job to deliver logs through the proxy zone. For full setup instructions, refer to the Logpush documentation.

  1. Extended retention

    Log Explorer

    Customers can now rely on Log Explorer to meet their log retention compliance requirements.

    Contract customers can choose to store their logs in Log Explorer for up to two years, at an additional cost of $0.10 per GB per month. Customers interested in this feature can contact their account team to have it added to their contract.

  1. Save time with bulk query creation in Brand Protection

    Security Center

    Brand Protection detects domains that may be impersonating your brand — from common misspellings (cloudfalre.com) to malicious concatenations (cloudflare-okta.com). Saved search queries run continuously and alert you when suspicious domains appear.

    You can now create and save multiple queries in a single step, streamlining setup and management. Available now via the Brand Protection bulk query creation API.

  1. IBM Cloud Logs as Logpush destination

    Logs

    Cloudflare Logpush now supports IBM Cloud Logs as a native destination.

    Logs from Cloudflare can be sent to IBM Cloud Logs via Logpush. The setup can be done through the Logpush UI in the Cloudflare Dashboard or by using the Logpush API. The integration requires IBM Cloud Logs HTTP Source Address and an IBM API Key. The feature also allows for filtering events and selecting specific log fields.

    For more information, refer to Destination Configuration documentation.

  1. Certificate Transparency Insights in Cloudflare Radar

    Radar

    Radar now introduces Certificate Transparency (CT) insights, providing visibility into certificate issuance trends based on Certificate Transparency logs currently monitored by Cloudflare.

    The following API endpoints are now available:

    For the summary and timeseries_groups endpoints, the following dimensions are available (and also usable as filters):

    • ca: Certification Authority (certificate issuer)
    • ca_owner: Certification Authority Owner
    • duration: Certificate validity duration (between NotBefore and NotAfter dates)
    • entry_type: Entry type (certificate vs. pre-certificate)
    • expiration_status: Expiration status (valid vs. expired)
    • has_ips: Presence of IP addresses in certificate Subject Alternative Names (SANs)
    • has_wildcards: Presence of wildcard DNS names in certificate SANs
    • log: CT log name
    • log_api: CT log API (RFC6962 vs. Static)
    • log_operator: CT log operator
    • public_key_algorithm: Public key algorithm of certificate's key
    • signature_algorithm: Signature algorithm used by CA to sign certificate
    • tld: Top-level domain for DNS names found in certificates SANs
    • validation_level: Validation level

    Check out the new Certificate Transparency insights in the new Radar page.

  1. New APIs for Brand Protection setup

    Security Center

    The Brand Protection API is now available, allowing users to create new queries and delete existing ones, fetch matches and more!

    What you can do:

    • create new string or logo query
    • delete string or logo queries
    • download matches for both logo and string queries
    • read matches for both logo and string queries

    Ready to start? Check out the Brand Protection API in our documentation.

  1. Usage tracking

    Log Explorer

    Log Explorer customers can now monitor their data ingestion volume to keep track of their billing. Monthly usage is displayed at the top of the Log Search and Manage Datasets screens in Log Explorer.

    Ingested data

  1. Bot & Crawler Insights in Cloudflare Radar

    Radar

    Web crawlers insights

    Radar now offers expanded insights into web crawlers, giving you greater visibility into aggregated trends in crawl and refer activity.

    We have introduced the following endpoints:

    These endpoints allow analysis across the following dimensions:

    • user_agent: Parsed data from the User-Agent header.
    • referer: Parsed data from the Referer header.
    • crawl_refer_ratio: Ratio of HTML page crawl requests to HTML page referrals by platform.

    Broader bot insights

    In addition to crawler-specific insights, Radar now provides a broader set of bot endpoints:

    These endpoints support filtering and breakdowns by:

    • bot: Bot name.
    • bot_operator: The organization or entity operating the bot.
    • bot_category: Classification of bot type.

    The previously available verified_bots endpoints have now been deprecated in favor of this set of bot insights APIs. While current data still focuses on verified bots, we plan to expand support for unverified bot traffic in the future.

    Learn more about the new Radar bot and crawler insights in our blog post.

  1. Log Explorer is GA

    Log Explorer

    Log Explorer is now GA, providing native observability and forensics for traffic flowing through Cloudflare.

    Search and analyze your logs, natively in the Cloudflare dashboard. These logs are also stored in Cloudflare's network, eliminating many of the costs associated with other log providers.

    Log Explorer dashboard

    With Log Explorer, you can now:

    • Monitor security and performance issues with custom dashboards – use natural language to define charts for measuring response time, error rates, top statistics and more.
    • Investigate and troubleshoot issues with Log Search – use data type-aware search filters or custom sql to investigate detailed logs.
    • Save time and collaborate with saved queries – save Log Search queries for repeated use or sharing with other users in your account.
    • Access Log Explorer at the account and zone level – easily find Log Explorer at the account and zone level for querying any dataset.

    For help getting started, refer to our documentation.

  1. New GraphQL Analytics API Explorer and MCP Server

    Analytics

    We’ve launched two powerful new tools to make the GraphQL Analytics API more accessible:

    GraphQL API Explorer

    The new GraphQL API Explorer helps you build, test, and run queries directly in your browser. Features include:

    • In-browser schema documentation to browse available datasets and fields
    • Interactive query editor with autocomplete and inline documentation
    • A "Run in GraphQL API Explorer" button to execute example queries from our docs
    • Seamless OAuth authentication — no manual setup required
    GraphQL API Explorer

    GraphQL Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server

    MCP Servers let you use natural language tools like Claude to generate structured queries against your data. See our blog post for details on how they work and which servers are available. The new GraphQL MCP server helps you discover and generate useful queries for the GraphQL Analytics API. With this server, you can:

    • Explore what data is available to query
    • Generate and refine queries using natural language, with one-click links to run them in the API Explorer
    • Build dashboards and visualizations from structured query outputs

    Example prompts include:

    • “Show me HTTP traffic for the last 7 days for example.com”
    • “What GraphQL node returns firewall events?”
    • “Can you generate a link to the Cloudflare GraphQL API Explorer with a pre-populated query and variables?”

    We’re continuing to expand these tools, and your feedback helps shape what’s next. Explore the documentation to learn more and get started.

  1. URL Scanner now supports geo-specific scanning

    Security Center

    Enterprise customers can now choose the geographic location from which a URL scan is performed — either via Security Center in the Cloudflare dashboard or via the URL Scanner API.

    This feature gives security teams greater insight into how a website behaves across different regions, helping uncover targeted, location-specific threats.

    What’s new:

    • Location Picker: Select a location for the scan via Security Center → Investigate in the dashboard or through the API.
    • Region-aware scanning: Understand how content changes by location — useful for detecting regionally tailored attacks.
    • Default behavior: If no location is set, scans default to the user’s current geographic region.

    Learn more in the Security Center documentation.

  1. Custom fields raw and transformed values support

    Logs

    Custom Fields now support logging both raw and transformed values for request and response headers in the HTTP requests dataset.

    These fields are configured per zone and apply to all Logpush jobs in that zone that include request headers, response headers. Each header can be logged in only one format—either raw or transformed—not both.

    By default:

    • Request headers are logged as raw values
    • Response headers are logged as transformed values

    These defaults can be overidden to suit your logging needs.

    For more information refer to Custom fields documentation

  1. Leaked Credentials Insights in Cloudflare Radar

    Radar

    Radar has expanded its security insights, providing visibility into aggregate trends in authentication requests, including the detection of leaked credentials through leaked credentials detection scans.

    We have now introduced the following endpoints:

    The following dimensions are available, displaying the distribution of HTTP authentication requests based on:

    • compromised: Credential status (clean vs. compromised).
    • bot_class: Bot class (human vs. bot).

    Dive deeper into leaked credential detection in this blog post and learn more about the expanded Radar security insights in our blog post.

