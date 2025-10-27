Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Radar now introduces Top-Level Domain (TLD) insights, providing visibility into popularity based on the DNS magnitude metric, detailed TLD information including its type, manager, DNSSEC support, RDAP support, and WHOIS data, and trends such as DNS query volume and geographic distribution observed by the 1.1.1.1 DNS resolver.
The following dimensions were added to the Radar DNS API, specifically, to the
/dns/summary/{dimension}and
/dns/timeseries_groups/{dimension}endpoints:
tld: Top-level domain extracted from DNS queries; can also be used as a filter.
tld_dns_magnitude: Top-level domain ranking by DNS magnitude.
And the following endpoints were added:
/tlds- Lists all TLDs.
/tlds/{tld}- Retrieves information about a specific TLD.
Learn more about the new Radar DNS insights in our blog post ↗, and check out the new Radar page ↗.
-
The Requests for Information (RFI) dashboard now shows users the number of tokens used by each submitted RFI to better understand usage of tokens and how they relate to each request submitted.
What’s new:
- Users can now see the number of tokens used for a submitted request for information.
- Users can see the remaining tokens allocated to their account for the quarter.
- Users can only select the Routine priority for the
Strategic Threat Researchrequest type.
Cloudforce One subscribers can try it now in Application Security > Threat Intelligence > Requests for Information ↗.
Cloudflare's new Application Security report, currently in Closed Beta, is now available in the dashboard.Go to Security reports
The reports are generated monthly and provide cyber security insights trends for all of the Enterprise zones in your Cloudflare account.
The reports also include an industry benchmark, comparing your cyber security landscape to peers in your industry.
Learn more about the reports by referring to the Security Reports documentation.
Use the feedback survey link at the top of the page to help us improve the reports.
Radar has expanded its Certificate Transparency (CT) log insights with new stats that provide greater visibility into log activity:
- Log growth rate: The average throughput of the CT log over the past 7 days, measured in certificates per hour.
- Included certificate count: The total number of certificates already included in this CT log.
- Eligible-for-inclusion certificate count: The number of certificates eligible for inclusion in this log but not yet included. This metric is based on certificates signed by trusted root CAs within the log’s accepted date range.
- Last update: The timestamp of the most recent update to the CT log.
These new statistics have been added to the response of the Get Certificate Log Details API endpoint, and are displayed on the CT log information page ↗.
Radar now includes browser detection for Post-quantum (PQ) encryption. The Post-quantum encryption card ↗ now checks whether a user’s browser supports post-quantum encryption. If support is detected, information about the key agreement in use is displayed.
You can now perform more powerful queries directly in Workers Analytics Engine ↗ with a major expansion of our SQL function library.
Workers Analytics Engine allows you to ingest and store high-cardinality data at scale (such as custom analytics) and query your data through a simple SQL API.
Today, we've expanded Workers Analytics Engine's SQL capabilities with several new functions:
argMin()- Returns the value associated with the minimum in a group
argMax()- Returns the value associated with the maximum in a group
topK()- Returns an array of the most frequent values in a group
topKWeighted()- Returns an array of the most frequent values in a group using weights
first_value()- Returns the first value in an ordered set of values within a partition
last_value()- Returns the last value in an ordered set of values within a partition
bitAnd()- Returns the bitwise AND of two expressions
bitCount()- Returns the number of bits set to one in the binary representation of a number
bitHammingDistance()- Returns the number of bits that differ between two numbers
bitNot()- Returns a number with all bits flipped
bitOr()- Returns the inclusive bitwise OR of two expressions
bitRotateLeft()- Rotates all bits in a number left by specified positions
bitRotateRight()- Rotates all bits in a number right by specified positions
bitShiftLeft()- Shifts all bits in a number left by specified positions
bitShiftRight()- Shifts all bits in a number right by specified positions
bitTest()- Returns the value of a specific bit in a number
bitXor()- Returns the bitwise exclusive-or of two expressions
abs()- Returns the absolute value of a number
log()- Computes the natural logarithm of a number
round()- Rounds a number to a specified number of decimal places
ceil()- Rounds a number up to the nearest integer
floor()- Rounds a number down to the nearest integer
pow()- Returns a number raised to the power of another number
lowerUTF8()- Converts a string to lowercase using UTF-8 encoding
upperUTF8()- Converts a string to uppercase using UTF-8 encoding
hex()- Converts a number to its hexadecimal representation
bin()- Converts a string to its binary representation
New type conversion functions: ↗
toUInt8()- Converts any numeric expression, or expression resulting in a string representation of a decimal, into an unsigned 8 bit integer
Whether you're building usage-based billing systems, customer analytics dashboards, or other custom analytics, these functions let you get the most out of your data. Get started with Workers Analytics Engine and explore all available functions in our SQL reference documentation.
-
The GraphQL Analytics API now supports confidence intervals for
sumand
countfields on adaptive (sampled) datasets. Confidence intervals provide a statistical range around sampled results, helping verify accuracy and quantify uncertainty.
- Supported datasets: Adaptive (sampled) datasets only.
- Supported fields: All
sumand
countfields.
- Usage: The confidence
levelmust be provided as a decimal between 0 and 1 (e.g.
0.90,
0.95,
0.99).
- Default: If no confidence level is specified, no intervals are returned.
For examples and more details, see the GraphQL Analytics API documentation.
Radar now introduces Regional Data, providing traffic insights that bring a more localized perspective to the traffic trends shown on Radar.
The following API endpoints are now available:
Get Geolocation- Retrieves geolocation by
geoId.
List Geolocations- Lists geolocations.
NetFlows Summary By Dimension- Retrieves NetFlows summary by dimension.
All
summaryand
timeseries_groupsendpoints in
HTTPand
NetFlowsnow include an
adm1dimension for grouping data by first level administrative division (for example, state, province, etc.)
A new filter
geoIdwas also added to all endpoints in
HTTPand
NetFlows, allowing filtering by a specific administrative division.
Check out the new Regional traffic insights on a country specific traffic page new Radar page ↗.
-
Directly from Log Search results, customers can pivot to other parts of the Cloudflare dashboard to immediately take action as a result of their investigation.
From the
http_requestsor
fw_eventsdataset results, right click on an IP Address or JA3 Fingerprint to pivot to the Investigate portal to lookup the reputation of an IP address or JA3 fingerprint.
Easily learn about error codes by linking directly to our documentation from the EdgeResponseStatus or OriginResponseStatus fields.
From the
gateway_httpdataset, click on a policyid to link directly to the Zero Trust dashboard to review or make changes to a specific Gateway policy.
The results table view of Log Search has been updated with additional functionality and a more streamlined user experience. Users can now easily:
- Remove/add columns.
- Resize columns.
- Sort columns.
- Copy values from any field.
Log Explorer now supports logging and filtering on header or cookie fields in the
http_requestsdataset.
Create a custom field to log desired header or cookie values into the
http_requestsdataset and Log Explorer will import these as searchable fields. Once configured, use the custom SQL editor in Log Explorer to view or filter on these requests.
For more details, refer to Headers and cookies.
Digital Experience Monitoring (DEX) provides visibility into device connectivity and performance across your Cloudflare SASE deployment.
We've released an MCP server (Model Context Protocol) ↗ for DEX.
The DEX MCP server is an AI tool that allows customers to ask a question like, "Show me the connectivity and performance metrics for the device used by carly@acme.com", and receive an answer that contains data from the DEX API.
Any Cloudflare One customer using a Free, PayGo, or Enterprise account can access the DEX MCP Server. This feature is available to everyone.
Customers can test the new DEX MCP server in less than one minute. To learn more, read the DEX MCP server documentation.
Cloudflare Logpush can now deliver logs from using fixed, dedicated egress IPs. By routing Logpush traffic through a Cloudflare zone enabled with Aegis IP, your log destination only needs to allow Aegis IPs making setup more secure.
Highlights:
- Fixed egress IPs ensure your destination only accepts traffic from known addresses.
- Works with any supported Logpush destination.
- Recommended to use a dedicated zone as a proxy for easier management.
To get started, work with your Cloudflare account team to provision Aegis IPs, then configure your Logpush job to deliver logs through the proxy zone. For full setup instructions, refer to the Logpush documentation.
Customers can now rely on Log Explorer to meet their log retention compliance requirements.
Contract customers can choose to store their logs in Log Explorer for up to two years, at an additional cost of $0.10 per GB per month. Customers interested in this feature can contact their account team to have it added to their contract.
Brand Protection detects domains that may be impersonating your brand — from common misspellings (
cloudfalre.com) to malicious concatenations (
cloudflare-okta.com). Saved search queries run continuously and alert you when suspicious domains appear.
You can now create and save multiple queries in a single step, streamlining setup and management. Available now via the Brand Protection bulk query creation API.
Cloudflare Logpush now supports IBM Cloud Logs as a native destination.
Logs from Cloudflare can be sent to IBM Cloud Logs ↗ via Logpush. The setup can be done through the Logpush UI in the Cloudflare Dashboard or by using the Logpush API. The integration requires IBM Cloud Logs HTTP Source Address and an IBM API Key. The feature also allows for filtering events and selecting specific log fields.
For more information, refer to Destination Configuration documentation.
Radar now introduces Certificate Transparency (CT) insights, providing visibility into certificate issuance trends based on Certificate Transparency logs currently monitored by Cloudflare.
The following API endpoints are now available:
/ct/timeseries: Retrieves certificate issuance time series.
/ct/summary/{dimension}: Retrieves certificate distribution by dimension.
/ct/timeseries_groups/{dimension}: Retrieves time series of certificate distribution by dimension.
/ct/authorities: Lists certification authorities.
/ct/authorities/{ca_slug}: Retrieves details about a Certification Authority (CA). CA information is derived from the Common CA Database (CCADB) ↗.
/ct/logs: Lists CT logs.
/ct/logs/{log_slug}: Retrieves details about a CT log. CT log information is derived from the Google Chrome log list ↗.
For the
summaryand
timeseries_groupsendpoints, the following dimensions are available (and also usable as filters):
ca: Certification Authority (certificate issuer)
ca_owner: Certification Authority Owner
duration: Certificate validity duration (between NotBefore and NotAfter dates)
entry_type: Entry type (certificate vs. pre-certificate)
expiration_status: Expiration status (valid vs. expired)
has_ips: Presence of IP addresses in certificate Subject Alternative Names (SANs) ↗
has_wildcards: Presence of wildcard DNS names in certificate SANs
log: CT log name
log_api: CT log API (RFC6962 ↗ vs. Static ↗)
log_operator: CT log operator
public_key_algorithm: Public key algorithm of certificate's key
signature_algorithm: Signature algorithm used by CA to sign certificate
tld: Top-level domain for DNS names found in certificates SANs
validation_level: Validation level ↗
Check out the new Certificate Transparency insights in the new Radar page ↗.
-
The Brand Protection API is now available, allowing users to create new queries and delete existing ones, fetch matches and more!
What you can do:
- create new string or logo query
- delete string or logo queries
- download matches for both logo and string queries
- read matches for both logo and string queries
Ready to start? Check out the Brand Protection API in our documentation.
Log Explorer customers can now monitor their data ingestion volume to keep track of their billing. Monthly usage is displayed at the top of the Log Search and Manage Datasets screens in Log Explorer.
Radar now offers expanded insights into web crawlers, giving you greater visibility into aggregated trends in crawl and refer activity.
We have introduced the following endpoints:
/bots/crawlers/summary/{dimension}: Returns an overview of crawler HTTP request distributions across key dimensions.
/bots/crawlers/timeseries_groups/{dimension}: Provides time-series data on crawler request distributions across the same dimensions.
These endpoints allow analysis across the following dimensions:
user_agent: Parsed data from the
User-Agentheader.
referer: Parsed data from the
Refererheader.
crawl_refer_ratio: Ratio of HTML page crawl requests to HTML page referrals by platform.
In addition to crawler-specific insights, Radar now provides a broader set of bot endpoints:
/bots/: Lists all bots.
/bots/{bot_slug}: Returns detailed metadata for a specific bot.
/bots/timeseries: Time-series data for bot activity.
/bots/summary/{dimension}: Returns an overview of bot HTTP request distributions across key dimensions.
/bots/timeseries_groups/{dimension}: Provides time-series data on bot request distributions across the same dimensions.
These endpoints support filtering and breakdowns by:
bot: Bot name.
bot_operator: The organization or entity operating the bot.
bot_category: Classification of bot type.
The previously available
verified_botsendpoints have now been deprecated in favor of this set of bot insights APIs. While current data still focuses on verified bots, we plan to expand support for unverified bot traffic in the future.
Learn more about the new Radar bot and crawler insights in our blog post ↗.
-
Log Explorer is now GA, providing native observability and forensics for traffic flowing through Cloudflare.
Search and analyze your logs, natively in the Cloudflare dashboard. These logs are also stored in Cloudflare's network, eliminating many of the costs associated with other log providers.
With Log Explorer, you can now:
- Monitor security and performance issues with custom dashboards – use natural language to define charts for measuring response time, error rates, top statistics and more.
- Investigate and troubleshoot issues with Log Search – use data type-aware search filters or custom sql to investigate detailed logs.
- Save time and collaborate with saved queries – save Log Search queries for repeated use or sharing with other users in your account.
- Access Log Explorer at the account and zone level – easily find Log Explorer at the account and zone level for querying any dataset.
For help getting started, refer to our documentation.
We’ve launched two powerful new tools to make the GraphQL Analytics API more accessible:
The new GraphQL API Explorer ↗ helps you build, test, and run queries directly in your browser. Features include:
- In-browser schema documentation to browse available datasets and fields
- Interactive query editor with autocomplete and inline documentation
- A "Run in GraphQL API Explorer" button to execute example queries from our docs
- Seamless OAuth authentication — no manual setup required
MCP Servers let you use natural language tools like Claude to generate structured queries against your data. See our blog post ↗ for details on how they work and which servers are available. The new GraphQL MCP server ↗ helps you discover and generate useful queries for the GraphQL Analytics API. With this server, you can:
- Explore what data is available to query
- Generate and refine queries using natural language, with one-click links to run them in the API Explorer
- Build dashboards and visualizations from structured query outputs
Example prompts include:
- “Show me HTTP traffic for the last 7 days for example.com”
- “What GraphQL node returns firewall events?”
- “Can you generate a link to the Cloudflare GraphQL API Explorer with a pre-populated query and variables?”
We’re continuing to expand these tools, and your feedback helps shape what’s next. Explore the documentation to learn more and get started.
Enterprise customers can now choose the geographic location from which a URL scan is performed — either via Security Center in the Cloudflare dashboard or via the URL Scanner API.
This feature gives security teams greater insight into how a website behaves across different regions, helping uncover targeted, location-specific threats.
What’s new:
- Location Picker: Select a location for the scan via Security Center → Investigate in the dashboard or through the API.
- Region-aware scanning: Understand how content changes by location — useful for detecting regionally tailored attacks.
- Default behavior: If no location is set, scans default to the user’s current geographic region.
Learn more in the Security Center documentation.
Custom Fields now support logging both raw and transformed values for request and response headers in the HTTP requests dataset.
These fields are configured per zone and apply to all Logpush jobs in that zone that include request headers, response headers. Each header can be logged in only one format—either raw or transformed—not both.
By default:
- Request headers are logged as raw values
- Response headers are logged as transformed values
These defaults can be overidden to suit your logging needs.
For more information refer to Custom fields documentation
Radar has expanded its security insights, providing visibility into aggregate trends in authentication requests, including the detection of leaked credentials through leaked credentials detection scans.
We have now introduced the following endpoints:
/leaked_credential_checks/summary/{dimension}: Retrieves summaries of HTTP authentication requests distribution across two different dimensions.
/leaked_credential_checks/timeseries_groups/{dimension}: Retrieves timeseries data for HTTP authentication requests distribution across two different dimensions.
The following dimensions are available, displaying the distribution of HTTP authentication requests based on:
compromised: Credential status (clean vs. compromised).
bot_class: Bot class (human vs. bot).
Dive deeper into leaked credential detection in this blog post ↗ and learn more about the expanded Radar security insights in our blog post ↗.
-