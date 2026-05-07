CSV export and adjustable page density for RFIs

You can now export your Requests for Information (RFI) history to a CSV document and customize your dashboard view by choosing how many RFI records to load per page.

Why this matters

These quality-of-life updates focus on data portability and dashboard performance, allowing power users to manage high volumes of requests more efficiently:

The new CSV export allows you to move RFI data into external tools for custom reporting, internal auditing, or cross-referencing with other security projects without manual data entry

allows you to move RFI data into external tools for custom reporting, internal auditing, or cross-referencing with other security projects without manual data entry With adjustable page density, you can now choose to load more records at once (10, 25 or 50) to scan through history faster

Cloudforce One subscribers can find these new options in Cloudflare Dashboard > Application Security > Threat Intelligence > Requests for Information ↗.