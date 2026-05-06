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TLD Nameserver Performance in Cloudflare Radar

Radar

Radar now provides TLD authoritative nameserver performance insights, measuring response time (latency) as observed from Cloudflare's 1.1.1.1 resolver infrastructure when forwarding queries upstream to TLD nameservers.

New widgets on TLD detail pages:

Latency per nameserver chart TLD Rankings by DNS Magnitude table with rank change deltas

The new TLD Performance API provides the following endpoints:

Available dimensions: LATENCY (aggregate p25/p50/p75), NAMESERVER_LATENCY (per-nameserver p50), LOCATION_LATENCY (per-data-center-country p50).

TLD Performance is also available as a dataset in the Data Explorer.

Check out the updated TLD detail page.