TLD Nameserver Performance in Cloudflare Radar

Radar now provides TLD authoritative nameserver performance insights, measuring response time (latency) as observed from Cloudflare's 1.1.1.1 resolver infrastructure when forwarding queries upstream to TLD nameservers.

New widgets on TLD detail pages ↗:

Aggregate nameserver latency ↗ : Response time percentiles (p25/p50/p75) for all authoritative nameservers of the selected TLD.

: Response time percentiles (p25/p50/p75) for all authoritative nameservers of the selected TLD. Latency per nameserver ↗ : Median response time (p50) broken down by each authoritative nameserver over time.

Median latency geographic distribution ↗ : p50 response time by Cloudflare data center country, displayed on a choropleth map.

: p50 response time by Cloudflare data center country, displayed on a choropleth map. TLD ranking over time ↗ : Daily DNS magnitude rank and magnitude value with a Rank/Magnitude toggle.

: Daily DNS magnitude rank and magnitude value with a Rank/Magnitude toggle. Rank change deltas ↗ : 1 week, 4 weeks, and 3 months rank changes added to the TLD magnitude table and the TLD detail info panel.

The new TLD Performance API provides the following endpoints:

/tlds/performance/summary/{dimension} — TLD nameserver performance summarized by dimension.

— TLD nameserver performance summarized by dimension. /tlds/performance/timeseries_groups/{dimension} — TLD nameserver performance over time grouped by dimension.

Available dimensions: LATENCY (aggregate p25/p50/p75), NAMESERVER_LATENCY (per-nameserver p50), LOCATION_LATENCY (per-data-center-country p50).

TLD Performance is also available as a dataset in the Data Explorer ↗.

Check out the updated TLD detail page ↗.