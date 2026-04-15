Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
New TenantID and Firewall for AI fields in Logpush datasets
Cloudflare has added new fields to multiple Logpush datasets:
The following Gateway and Zero Trust datasets now include a
TenantID field:
- Gateway DNS: Identifies the tenant ID of the DNS request, if it exists.
- Gateway HTTP: Identifies the tenant ID of the HTTP request, if it exists.
- Gateway Network: Identifies the tenant ID of the network session, if it exists.
- Zero Trust Network Sessions: Identifies the tenant ID of the network session, if it exists.
The following datasets now include Firewall for AI fields:
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FirewallForAIInjectionScore: The score indicating the likelihood of a prompt injection attack in the request.
FirewallForAIPIICategories: List of PII categories detected in the request.
FirewallForAITokenCount: The number of tokens in the request.
FirewallForAIUnsafeTopicCategories: List of unsafe topic categories detected in the request.
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FirewallForAIInjectionScore: The score indicating the likelihood of a prompt injection attack in the request.
FirewallForAIPIICategories: List of PII categories detected in the request.
FirewallForAITokenCount: The number of tokens in the request.
FirewallForAIUnsafeTopicCategories: List of unsafe topic categories detected in the request.
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For the complete field definitions for each dataset, refer to Logpush datasets.