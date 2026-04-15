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New TenantID and Firewall for AI fields in Logpush datasets

Logs

Cloudflare has added new fields to multiple Logpush datasets:

TenantID field

The following Gateway and Zero Trust datasets now include a TenantID field:

Firewall for AI fields

The following datasets now include Firewall for AI fields:

  • Firewall Events:

    • FirewallForAIInjectionScore: The score indicating the likelihood of a prompt injection attack in the request.
    • FirewallForAIPIICategories: List of PII categories detected in the request.
    • FirewallForAITokenCount: The number of tokens in the request.
    • FirewallForAIUnsafeTopicCategories: List of unsafe topic categories detected in the request.

  • HTTP Requests:

    • FirewallForAIInjectionScore: The score indicating the likelihood of a prompt injection attack in the request.
    • FirewallForAIPIICategories: List of PII categories detected in the request.
    • FirewallForAITokenCount: The number of tokens in the request.
    • FirewallForAIUnsafeTopicCategories: List of unsafe topic categories detected in the request.

For the complete field definitions for each dataset, refer to Logpush datasets.