Google Bard Application replaced by Gemini

The Google Bard application (ID: 1198) has been deprecated and fully removed from the system. It has been replaced by the Gemini application (ID: 1340). Any existing Gateway policies that reference the old Google Bard application will no longer function. To ensure your policies continue to work as intended, you should update them to use the new Gemini application. We recommend replacing all instances of the deprecated Bard application with the new Gemini application in your Gateway policies. For more information about application policies, please see the Cloudflare Gateway documentation.