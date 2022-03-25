Cloudflare docs logomark
Cloudflare
Docs
Analytics
Navigation menu icon
Open external link
Cloudflare docs logomark
Cloudflare
Docs
Analytics
Dropdown icon
Analytics menu
Cloudflare homepage
Overview
Expand: Cloudflare Web Analytics
Cloudflare Web Analytics
About Web Analytics
Expand: Get started
Get started
Web Analytics for SPAs
Expand: Understanding Cloudflare Web Analytics
Understanding Cloudflare Web Analytics
Core Web Vitals
Data origin and collection
Dimensions
High-level metrics
Page load time summary
Limits
Expand: Configuring Cloudflare Web Analytics
Configuring Cloudflare Web Analytics
Filters
Rules
Change log
Expand: GraphQL Analytics API
GraphQL Analytics API
Expand: Get started
Get started
Expand: Authentication
Authentication
Configure an Analytics API token
Authenticate with a Cloudflare API key
Configure GraphQL client endpoint and HTTP headers
Querying basics
Explore the Analytics schema with GraphiQL
Create a query in GraphiQL
Use curl to query the Analytics API
Expand: Features
Features
Datasets (tables)
Filtering
Sorting
Pagination
Nested Structures
Error responses
Limits
Sampling
Expand: Tutorials
Tutorials
Build your own Analytics dashboard
Use GraphQL to create widgets
Export GraphQL data to CSV
Querying Firewall Events with GraphQL
Querying Magic Firewall Samples with GraphQL
Querying Magic Transit Tunnel Health Check Results with GraphQL
Querying Workers Metrics with GraphQL
Expand: Migration guides
Migration guides
HTTP Requests by Colo Groups to HTTP Requests by Adaptive Groups
Zone Analytics to GraphQL Analytics
Zone Analytics Colos Endpoint to GraphQL Analytics
Expand: Network Analytics v1 to Network Analytics v2
Network Analytics v1 to Network Analytics v2
About NAv2
NAv2 node reference
NAv1 to NAv2 schema map
Expand: FAQs
FAQs
Web Analytics FAQ
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
Give Feedback
GitHub icon
Visit Analytics on GitHub
Light theme icon (depiction of a sun)
Dark theme icon (depiction of a moon)
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
FAQs
Visit the following pages to see commonly asked questions:
Web Analytics FAQ