Gateway DNS
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
gateway_dns.
|Field
|Value
|Type
|ColoID
|The ID of the colo that received the DNS query
|int
|ColoName
|The name of the colo that received the DNS query
|string
|Datetime
|The date and time the corresponding DNS request was made
|int or string
|DeviceID
|UUID of the device where the HTTP request originated from
|string
|DstIP
|The destination IP address the DNS query was made to
|string
|DstPort
|The destination port used at the edge. The port changes based on the protocol used by the DNS query.
|int
|Email used to authenticate the client
|string
|Location
|Name of the location the DNS request is coming from. Location is created by the customer.
|string
|MatchedCategoryIDs
|ID or IDs of category that the domain was matched with the policy
|array[int]
|Policy
|Name of the policy that was applied (if any)
|string
|Protocol
|The protocol used for the DNS query by the client i.e. UDP, TCP, DoH, DoT, WARP
|string
|QueryCategoryIDs
|ID or IDs of category that the domain belongs to
|array[int]
|QueryName
|Query name
|string
|QueryNameReversed
|Query name in reverse
|string
|QuerySize
|The size of the DNS request in bytes
|int
|QueryType
|The type of DNS query e.g. A, AAAA, MX, TXT etc
|string
|RData
|The rdata objects e.g. type and data
|array[object]
|ResolverDecision
|Result of the DNS query i.e. Allowed, Blocked etc
|int
|SrcIP
|The source IP address making the DNS query
|string
|SrcPort
|The port used by the client when they sent the DNS request
|int
|UserID
|User identity where the HTTP request originated from
|string