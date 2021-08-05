Skip to content
Gateway DNS

The descriptions below detail the fields available for gateway_dns.

FieldValueType
ColoIDThe ID of the colo that received the DNS queryint
ColoNameThe name of the colo that received the DNS querystring
DatetimeThe date and time the corresponding DNS request was madeint or string
DeviceIDUUID of the device where the HTTP request originated fromstring
DstIPThe destination IP address the DNS query was made tostring
DstPortThe destination port used at the edge. The port changes based on the protocol used by the DNS query.int
EmailEmail used to authenticate the clientstring
LocationName of the location the DNS request is coming from. Location is created by the customer.string
MatchedCategoryIDsID or IDs of category that the domain was matched with the policyarray[int]
PolicyName of the policy that was applied (if any)string
ProtocolThe protocol used for the DNS query by the client i.e. UDP, TCP, DoH, DoT, WARPstring
QueryCategoryIDsID or IDs of category that the domain belongs toarray[int]
QueryNameQuery namestring
QueryNameReversedQuery name in reversestring
QuerySizeThe size of the DNS request in bytesint
QueryTypeThe type of DNS query e.g. A, AAAA, MX, TXT etcstring
RDataThe rdata objects e.g. type and dataarray[object]
ResolverDecisionResult of the DNS query i.e. Allowed, Blocked etcint
SrcIPThe source IP address making the DNS querystring
SrcPortThe port used by the client when they sent the DNS requestint
UserIDUser identity where the HTTP request originated fromstring