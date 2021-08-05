Gateway DNS

ColoID The ID of the colo that received the DNS query int

ColoName The name of the colo that received the DNS query string

Datetime The date and time the corresponding DNS request was made int or string

DeviceID UUID of the device where the HTTP request originated from string

DstIP The destination IP address the DNS query was made to string

DstPort The destination port used at the edge. The port changes based on the protocol used by the DNS query. int

Email Email used to authenticate the client string

Location Name of the location the DNS request is coming from. Location is created by the customer. string

MatchedCategoryIDs ID or IDs of category that the domain was matched with the policy array [int]

Policy Name of the policy that was applied (if any) string

Protocol The protocol used for the DNS query by the client i.e. UDP, TCP, DoH, DoT, WARP string

QueryCategoryIDs ID or IDs of category that the domain belongs to array [int]

QueryName Query name string

QueryNameReversed Query name in reverse string

QuerySize The size of the DNS request in bytes int

QueryType The type of DNS query e.g. A, AAAA, MX, TXT etc string

RData The rdata objects e.g. type and data array [object]

ResolverDecision Result of the DNS query i.e. Allowed, Blocked etc int

SrcIP The source IP address making the DNS query string

SrcPort The port used by the client when they sent the DNS request int