NEL reports

The descriptions below detail the fields available for nel_reports.

FieldValueType
ClientIPASNClient ASNint
ClientIPASNDescriptionClient ASN descriptionstring
ClientIPCountryClient countrystring
LastKnownGoodColoCodeIATA airport code of colo client connected tostring
PhaseThe phase of connection the error occurred in; dns | connection | application | unknownstring
TimestampTimestamp for error reportint or string
TypeThe type of error in the phasestring