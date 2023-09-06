Sinkhole HTTP Logs

AccountID The Account ID. string

Body The request body. string

BodyLength The length of request body. int

DestAddr The destination IP address of the request. string

Headers The request headers. If a header has multiple values, the values are comma separated. Each header is separated by the escaped newline character (

). string

Host The host the request was sent to. string

Method The request method. string

Password The request password. string

R2Path The path to the object within the R2 bucket linked to this sinkhole that stores overflow body and header data. Blank if neither headers nor body was larger than 256 bytes. string

Referrer The referrer of the request. string

SinkholeID The ID of the Sinkhole that logged the HTTP Request. string

SrcAddr The sender’s IP address. string

Timestamp The date and time the sinkhole HTTP request was logged. int or string

URI The request Uniform Resource Identifier. string

URL The request Uniform Resource Locator. string

UserAgent The request user agent. string