Cloudflare Docs
Logs
Cloudflare Docs
Logs
GitHub icon
Visit Logs on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Logs
  3. ...
  4. ...
  5. Account-scoped datasets
  6. Sinkhole HTTP Logs

Sinkhole HTTP Logs

The descriptions below detail the fields available for sinkhole_http_logs.

FieldValueType
AccountIDThe Account ID.string
BodyThe request body.string
BodyLengthThe length of request body.int
DestAddrThe destination IP address of the request.string
HeadersThe request headers. If a header has multiple values, the values are comma separated. Each header is separated by the escaped newline character (\n).string
HostThe host the request was sent to.string
MethodThe request method.string
PasswordThe request password.string
R2PathThe path to the object within the R2 bucket linked to this sinkhole that stores overflow body and header data. Blank if neither headers nor body was larger than 256 bytes.string
ReferrerThe referrer of the request.string
SinkholeIDThe ID of the Sinkhole that logged the HTTP Request.string
SrcAddrThe sender’s IP address.string
TimestampThe date and time the sinkhole HTTP request was logged.int or string
URIThe request Uniform Resource Identifier.string
URLThe request Uniform Resource Locator.string
UserAgentThe request user agent.string
UsernameThe request username.string