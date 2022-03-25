Cloudflare Docs
Logs
Spectrum events

The descriptions below detail the fields available for spectrum_events.

FieldValueType
ApplicationThe unique public ID of the application on which the event occurredstring
ClientAsnClient AS numberint
ClientBytesThe number of bytes read from the client by the Spectrum serviceint
ClientCountryCountry of the client IP addressstring
ClientIPClient IP addressstring
ClientMatchedIpFirewallWhether the connection matched any IP Firewall rules. UNKNOWN = No match or Firewall not enabled for spectrum; UNKNOWN | ALLOW | BLOCK_ERROR | BLOCK_IP | BLOCK_COUNTRY | BLOCK_ASN | WHITELIST_IP | WHITELIST_COUNTRY | WHITELIST_ASNstring
ClientPortClient portint
ClientProtoTransport protocol used by client; tcp | udp | unixstring
ClientTcpRttThe TCP round-trip time in nanoseconds between the client and Spectrumint
ClientTlsCipherThe cipher negotiated between the client and Spectrum. In v1, an unknown cipher returned as “Unknown.” In v2, it’s returned as “UNK.”string
ClientTlsClientHelloServerNameThe server name in the Client Hello message from client to Spectrumstring
ClientTlsProtocolThe TLS version negotiated between the client and Spectrum; unknown | none | SSLv3 | TLSv1 | TLSv1.1 | TLSv1.2 | TLSv1.3string
ClientTlsStatusIndicates state of TLS session from the client to Spectrum; UNKNOWN | OK | INTERNAL_ERROR | INVALID_CONFIG | INVALID_SNI | HANDSHAKE_FAILED | KEYLESS_RPCstring
ColoCodeIATA airport code of data center that received the requeststring
ConnectTimestampTimestamp at which both legs of the connection (client/edge, edge/origin or nexthop) were establishedint or string
DisconnectTimestampTimestamp at which the connection was closedint or string
Eventconnect | disconnect | clientFiltered | tlsError | resolveOrigin | originErrorstring
IpFirewallWhether IP Firewall was enabled at time of connectionbool
OriginBytesThe number of bytes read from the origin by Spectrumint
OriginIPOrigin IP addressstring
OriginPortOrigin portint
OriginProtoTransport protocol used by origin; tcp | udp | unixstring
OriginTcpRttThe TCP round-trip time in nanoseconds between Spectrum and the originint
OriginTlsCipherThe cipher negotiated between Spectrum and the origin. In v1, an unknown cipher returned as “Unknown.” In v2, it’s returned as “UNK.”string
OriginTlsFingerprintSHA256 hash of origin certificate. In v1, an unknown SHA256 hash is returned as “0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000.” In v2, it’s returned as an empty string.string
OriginTlsModeIf and how the upstream connection is encrypted; unknown | off | flexible | full | strictstring
OriginTlsProtocolThe TLS version negotiated between Spectrum and the origin; unknown | none | SSLv3 | TLSv1 | TLSv1.1 | TLSv1.2 | TLSv1.3string
OriginTlsStatusThe state of the TLS session from Spectrum to the origin; UNKNOWN | OK | INTERNAL_ERROR | INVALID_CONFIG | INVALID_SNI | HANDSHAKE_FAILED | KEYLESS_RPCstring
ProxyProtocolWhich form of proxy protocol is applied to the given connection; off | v1 | v2 | simplestring
StatusA code indicating reason for connection closureint
TimestampTimestamp at which the event took placeint or string