Page Shield events

The descriptions below detail the fields available for page_shield_events.

FieldValueType
ActionThe action which was taken against the violation.
Possible values are log | allow.		string
HostThe host where the resource was seen on.string
PageURLThe page URL the violation was seen on.string
PolicyIDThe ID of the policy which was violated.string
TimestampThe timestamp of when the report was received.int or string
URLThe resource URL.string
URLContainsCDNCGIPathWhether the resource URL contains the CDN-CGI path.bool
URLHostThe domain host of the URL.string