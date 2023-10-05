Page Shield events

Action The action which was taken against the violation.

Possible values are log | allow. string

Host The host where the resource was seen on. string

PageURL The page URL the violation was seen on. string

PolicyID The ID of the policy which was violated. string

Timestamp The timestamp of when the report was received. int or string

URL The resource URL. string

URLContainsCDNCGIPath Whether the resource URL contains the CDN-CGI path. bool