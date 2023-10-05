Page Shield events
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
page_shield_events.
|Field
|Value
|Type
|Action
|The action which was taken against the violation.
Possible values are log | allow.
|string
|Host
|The host where the resource was seen on.
|string
|PageURL
|The page URL the violation was seen on.
|string
|PolicyID
|The ID of the policy which was violated.
|string
|Timestamp
|The timestamp of when the report was received.
|int or string
|URL
|The resource URL.
|string
|URLContainsCDNCGIPath
|Whether the resource URL contains the CDN-CGI path.
|bool
|URLHost
|The domain host of the URL.
|string