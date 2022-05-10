Cloudflare Docs
Logs
Cloudflare Docs
Logs
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Logs on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Network Analytics Logs

The descriptions below detail the fields available for network_analytics_logs.

FieldValueType
AttackCampaignIDUnique identifier of the attack campaign that this packet was a part of, if anystring
AttackIDUnique identifier of the mitigation that matched the packet, if anystring
ColoCountryThe country of colo that received the packet (ISO 3166-1 alpha-2)string
ColoGeoHashThe latitude and longitude where the colo that received the packet is located (Geohash encoding)string
ColoIDThe ID of the colo that received the DNS query (for example, 46, 72, 397)int
ColoNameThe name of the colo that received the DNS query (for example, ‘SJC’, ‘MIA’, ‘IAD’)string
DatetimeThe date and time the event occurred at the edgeint or string
DestinationASNThe ASN associated with the destination IP of the packetint
DestinationASNDescriptionThe ASN description associated with the destination IP of the packetstring
DestinationCountryThe country where the destination IP of the packet is located (ISO 3166-1 alpha-2)string
DestinationGeoHashThe latitude and longitude where the destination IP of the packet is located (Geohash encoding)string
DestinationPortValue of the Destination Port header field in the TCP or UDP packetint
DirectionThe direction in relation to customer network.
Possible values are: ingress | egress		string
GREChecksumValue of the Checksum header field in the GRE packetint
GREEthertypeValue of the Ethertype header field in the GRE packetint
GREHeaderLengthLength of the GRE packet header, in bytesint
GREKeyValue of the Key header field in the GRE packetint
GRESequenceNumberValue of the Sequence Number header field in the GRE packetint
GREVersionValue of the Version header field in the GRE packetint
ICMPChecksumValue of the Checksum header field in the ICMP packetint
ICMPCodeValue of the Code header field in the ICMP packetint
ICMPTypeValue of the Type header field in the ICMP packetint
IPDestinationAddressValue of the Destination Address header field in the IPv4 or IPv6 packetstring
IPDestinationSubnetComputed subnet of the Destination Address header field in the IPv4 or IPv6 packet (/24 for IPv4; /64 for IPv6)string
IPFragmentOffsetValue of the Fragment Offset header field in the IPv4 or IPv6 packetint
IPHeaderLengthLength of the IPv4 or IPv6 packet header, in bytesint
IPMoreFragmentsValue of the More Fragments header field in the IPv4 or IPv6 packetint
IPProtocolValue of the Protocol header field in the IPv4 or IPv6 packetint
IPProtocolNameName of the protocol specified by the Protocol header field in the IPv4 or IPv6 packetstring
IPSourceAddressValue of the Source Address header field in the IPv4 or IPv6 packetstring
IPSourceSubnetComputed subnet of the Source Address header field in the IPv4 or IPv6 packet (/24 for IPv4; /64 for IPv6)string
IPTotalLengthTotal length of the IPv4 or IPv6 packet, in bytesint
IPTotalLengthBucketsTotal length of the IPv4 or IPv6 packet, in bytes, with the last two digits truncatedint
IPTtlValue of the TTL header field in the IPv4 packet or the Hop Limit header field in the IPv6 packetint
IPTtlBucketsValue of the TTL header field in the IPv4 packet or the Hop Limit header field in the IPv6 packet, with the last digit truncatedint
IPv4ChecksumValue of the Checksum header field in the IPv4 packetint
IPv4DontFragmentValue of the Don’t Fragment header field in the IPv4 packetint
IPv4DscpValue of the Differentiated Services Code Point header field in the IPv4 packetint
IPv4EcnValue of the Explicit Congestion Notification header field in the IPv4 packetint
IPv4IdentificationValue of the Identification header field in the IPv4 packetint
IPv4OptionsList of Options numbers included in the IPv4 packet headerint
IPv6DscpValue of the Differentiated Services Code Point header field in the IPv6 packetint
IPv6EcnValue of the Explicit Congestion Notification header field in the IPv6 packetint
IPv6ExtensionHeadersList of Extension Header numbers included in the IPv6 packet headerstring
IPv6FlowLabelValue of the Flow Label header field in the IPv6 packetint
IPv6IdentificationValue of the Identification extension header field in the IPv6 packetint
MitigationReasonReason for applying a mitigation to the packet, if any.
Possible values are: BLOCKED | RATE_LIMITED | UNEXPECTED | CHALLENGE_NEEDED | CHALLENGE_PASSED | NOT_FOUND | OUT_OF_SEQUENCE | ALREADY_CLOSED		string
MitigationScopeEther the packet matched a local or global mitigation, if any.
Possible values are: local | global		string
MitigationSystemWhich Cloudflare system dropped the packet, if any.
Possible values are: dosd | flowtrackd | magic-firewall		string
OutcomeThe action that Cloudflare systems took on the packet.
Possible values are: pass | drop		string
ProtocolStateState of the packet in the context of the protocol, if any.
Possible values are: OPEN | NEW | CLOSING | CLOSED		string
RuleIDUnique identifier of the rule contained with the Cloudflare L3/4 managed ruleset that this packet matched, if anystring
RulesetIDUnique identifier of the Cloudflare L3/4 managed ruleset containing the rule that this packet matched, if any. Possible values are: 3b64149bfa6e4220bbbc2bd6db589552string
RulesetOverrideIDUnique identifier of the rule within the accounts root ddos_l4 phase ruleset which resulted in an override of the default sensitivity or action being applied/evaluated, if anystring
SampleIntervalThe sample interval for this logint
SourceASNThe ASN associated with the source IP of the packetint
SourceASNDescriptionThe ASN description associated with the source IP of the packetstring
SourceCountryThe country where the source IP of the packet is located (ISO 3166-1 alpha-2)string
SourceGeoHashThe latitude and longitude where the source IP of the packet is located (Geohash encoding)string
SourcePortValue of the Source Port header field in the TCP or UDP packetint
TCPAcknowledgementNumberValue of the Acknowledgement Number header field in the TCP packetint
TCPChecksumValue of the Checksum header field in the TCP packetint
TCPDataOffsetValue of the Data Offset header field in the TCP packetint
TCPFlagsValue of the Flags header field in the TCP packetint
TCPFlagsStringHuman-readable string representation of the Flags header field in the TCP packetstring
TCPMssValue of the MSS option header field in the TCP packetint
TCPOptionsList of Options numbers included in the TCP packet headerstring
TCPSackBlocksValue of the SACK Blocks option header in the TCP packetint
TCPSacksPermittedValue of the SACK Permitted option header in the TCP packetint
TCPSequenceNumberValue of the Sequence Number header field in the TCP packetint
TCPTimestampEcrValue of the Timestamp Echo Reply option header in the TCP packetint
TCPTimestampValueValue of the Timestamp option header in the TCP packetint
TCPUrgentPointerValue of the Urgent Pointer header field in the TCP packetint
TCPWindowScaleValue of the Window Scale option header in the TCP packetint
TCPWindowSizeValue of the Window Size header field in the TCP packetint
UDPChecksumValue of the Checksum header field in the UDP packetint
UDPPayloadLengthValue of the Payload Length header field in the UDP packetint
VerdictThe action that Cloudflare systems think should be taken on the packet.
Possible values are: pass | drop		string