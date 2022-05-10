Network Analytics Logs

AttackCampaignID Unique identifier of the attack campaign that this packet was a part of, if any string

AttackID Unique identifier of the mitigation that matched the packet, if any string

ColoCountry The country of colo that received the packet (ISO 3166-1 alpha-2) string

ColoGeoHash The latitude and longitude where the colo that received the packet is located (Geohash encoding) string

ColoID The ID of the colo that received the DNS query (for example, 46, 72, 397) int

ColoName The name of the colo that received the DNS query (for example, ‘SJC’, ‘MIA’, ‘IAD’) string

Datetime The date and time the event occurred at the edge int or string

DestinationASN The ASN associated with the destination IP of the packet int

DestinationASNDescription The ASN description associated with the destination IP of the packet string

DestinationCountry The country where the destination IP of the packet is located (ISO 3166-1 alpha-2) string

DestinationGeoHash The latitude and longitude where the destination IP of the packet is located (Geohash encoding) string

DestinationPort Value of the Destination Port header field in the TCP or UDP packet int

Direction The direction in relation to customer network.

Possible values are: ingress | egress string

GREChecksum Value of the Checksum header field in the GRE packet int

GREEthertype Value of the Ethertype header field in the GRE packet int

GREHeaderLength Length of the GRE packet header, in bytes int

GREKey Value of the Key header field in the GRE packet int

GRESequenceNumber Value of the Sequence Number header field in the GRE packet int

GREVersion Value of the Version header field in the GRE packet int

ICMPChecksum Value of the Checksum header field in the ICMP packet int

ICMPCode Value of the Code header field in the ICMP packet int

ICMPType Value of the Type header field in the ICMP packet int

IPDestinationAddress Value of the Destination Address header field in the IPv4 or IPv6 packet string

IPDestinationSubnet Computed subnet of the Destination Address header field in the IPv4 or IPv6 packet (/24 for IPv4; /64 for IPv6) string

IPFragmentOffset Value of the Fragment Offset header field in the IPv4 or IPv6 packet int

IPHeaderLength Length of the IPv4 or IPv6 packet header, in bytes int

IPMoreFragments Value of the More Fragments header field in the IPv4 or IPv6 packet int

IPProtocol Value of the Protocol header field in the IPv4 or IPv6 packet int

IPProtocolName Name of the protocol specified by the Protocol header field in the IPv4 or IPv6 packet string

IPSourceAddress Value of the Source Address header field in the IPv4 or IPv6 packet string

IPSourceSubnet Computed subnet of the Source Address header field in the IPv4 or IPv6 packet (/24 for IPv4; /64 for IPv6) string

IPTotalLength Total length of the IPv4 or IPv6 packet, in bytes int

IPTotalLengthBuckets Total length of the IPv4 or IPv6 packet, in bytes, with the last two digits truncated int

IPTtl Value of the TTL header field in the IPv4 packet or the Hop Limit header field in the IPv6 packet int

IPTtlBuckets Value of the TTL header field in the IPv4 packet or the Hop Limit header field in the IPv6 packet, with the last digit truncated int

IPv4Checksum Value of the Checksum header field in the IPv4 packet int

IPv4DontFragment Value of the Don’t Fragment header field in the IPv4 packet int

IPv4Dscp Value of the Differentiated Services Code Point header field in the IPv4 packet int

IPv4Ecn Value of the Explicit Congestion Notification header field in the IPv4 packet int

IPv4Identification Value of the Identification header field in the IPv4 packet int

IPv4Options List of Options numbers included in the IPv4 packet header int

IPv6Dscp Value of the Differentiated Services Code Point header field in the IPv6 packet int

IPv6Ecn Value of the Explicit Congestion Notification header field in the IPv6 packet int

IPv6ExtensionHeaders List of Extension Header numbers included in the IPv6 packet header string

IPv6FlowLabel Value of the Flow Label header field in the IPv6 packet int

IPv6Identification Value of the Identification extension header field in the IPv6 packet int

MitigationReason Reason for applying a mitigation to the packet, if any.

Possible values are: BLOCKED | RATE_LIMITED | UNEXPECTED | CHALLENGE_NEEDED | CHALLENGE_PASSED | NOT_FOUND | OUT_OF_SEQUENCE | ALREADY_CLOSED string

MitigationScope Ether the packet matched a local or global mitigation, if any.

Possible values are: local | global string

MitigationSystem Which Cloudflare system dropped the packet, if any.

Possible values are: dosd | flowtrackd | magic-firewall string

Outcome The action that Cloudflare systems took on the packet.

Possible values are: pass | drop string

ProtocolState State of the packet in the context of the protocol, if any.

Possible values are: OPEN | NEW | CLOSING | CLOSED string

RuleID Unique identifier of the rule contained with the Cloudflare L3/4 managed ruleset that this packet matched, if any string

RulesetID Unique identifier of the Cloudflare L3/4 managed ruleset containing the rule that this packet matched, if any. Possible values are: 3b64149bfa6e4220bbbc2bd6db589552 string

RulesetOverrideID Unique identifier of the rule within the accounts root ddos_l4 phase ruleset which resulted in an override of the default sensitivity or action being applied/evaluated, if any string

SampleInterval The sample interval for this log int

SourceASN The ASN associated with the source IP of the packet int

SourceASNDescription The ASN description associated with the source IP of the packet string

SourceCountry The country where the source IP of the packet is located (ISO 3166-1 alpha-2) string

SourceGeoHash The latitude and longitude where the source IP of the packet is located (Geohash encoding) string

SourcePort Value of the Source Port header field in the TCP or UDP packet int

TCPAcknowledgementNumber Value of the Acknowledgement Number header field in the TCP packet int

TCPChecksum Value of the Checksum header field in the TCP packet int

TCPDataOffset Value of the Data Offset header field in the TCP packet int

TCPFlags Value of the Flags header field in the TCP packet int

TCPFlagsString Human-readable string representation of the Flags header field in the TCP packet string

TCPMss Value of the MSS option header field in the TCP packet int

TCPOptions List of Options numbers included in the TCP packet header string

TCPSackBlocks Value of the SACK Blocks option header in the TCP packet int

TCPSacksPermitted Value of the SACK Permitted option header in the TCP packet int

TCPSequenceNumber Value of the Sequence Number header field in the TCP packet int

TCPTimestampEcr Value of the Timestamp Echo Reply option header in the TCP packet int

TCPTimestampValue Value of the Timestamp option header in the TCP packet int

TCPUrgentPointer Value of the Urgent Pointer header field in the TCP packet int

TCPWindowScale Value of the Window Scale option header in the TCP packet int

TCPWindowSize Value of the Window Size header field in the TCP packet int

UDPChecksum Value of the Checksum header field in the UDP packet int

UDPPayloadLength Value of the Payload Length header field in the UDP packet int