Network Analytics Logs
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
network_analytics_logs.
|Field
|Value
|Type
|AttackCampaignID
|Unique identifier of the attack campaign that this packet was a part of, if any
|string
|AttackID
|Unique identifier of the mitigation that matched the packet, if any
|string
|ColoCountry
|The country of colo that received the packet (ISO 3166-1 alpha-2)
|string
|ColoGeoHash
|The latitude and longitude where the colo that received the packet is located (Geohash encoding)
|string
|ColoID
|The ID of the colo that received the DNS query (for example, 46, 72, 397)
|int
|ColoName
|The name of the colo that received the DNS query (for example, ‘SJC’, ‘MIA’, ‘IAD’)
|string
|Datetime
|The date and time the event occurred at the edge
|int or string
|DestinationASN
|The ASN associated with the destination IP of the packet
|int
|DestinationASNDescription
|The ASN description associated with the destination IP of the packet
|string
|DestinationCountry
|The country where the destination IP of the packet is located (ISO 3166-1 alpha-2)
|string
|DestinationGeoHash
|The latitude and longitude where the destination IP of the packet is located (Geohash encoding)
|string
|DestinationPort
|Value of the Destination Port header field in the TCP or UDP packet
|int
|Direction
|The direction in relation to customer network.
Possible values are: ingress | egress
|string
|GREChecksum
|Value of the Checksum header field in the GRE packet
|int
|GREEthertype
|Value of the Ethertype header field in the GRE packet
|int
|GREHeaderLength
|Length of the GRE packet header, in bytes
|int
|GREKey
|Value of the Key header field in the GRE packet
|int
|GRESequenceNumber
|Value of the Sequence Number header field in the GRE packet
|int
|GREVersion
|Value of the Version header field in the GRE packet
|int
|ICMPChecksum
|Value of the Checksum header field in the ICMP packet
|int
|ICMPCode
|Value of the Code header field in the ICMP packet
|int
|ICMPType
|Value of the Type header field in the ICMP packet
|int
|IPDestinationAddress
|Value of the Destination Address header field in the IPv4 or IPv6 packet
|string
|IPDestinationSubnet
|Computed subnet of the Destination Address header field in the IPv4 or IPv6 packet (/24 for IPv4; /64 for IPv6)
|string
|IPFragmentOffset
|Value of the Fragment Offset header field in the IPv4 or IPv6 packet
|int
|IPHeaderLength
|Length of the IPv4 or IPv6 packet header, in bytes
|int
|IPMoreFragments
|Value of the More Fragments header field in the IPv4 or IPv6 packet
|int
|IPProtocol
|Value of the Protocol header field in the IPv4 or IPv6 packet
|int
|IPProtocolName
|Name of the protocol specified by the Protocol header field in the IPv4 or IPv6 packet
|string
|IPSourceAddress
|Value of the Source Address header field in the IPv4 or IPv6 packet
|string
|IPSourceSubnet
|Computed subnet of the Source Address header field in the IPv4 or IPv6 packet (/24 for IPv4; /64 for IPv6)
|string
|IPTotalLength
|Total length of the IPv4 or IPv6 packet, in bytes
|int
|IPTotalLengthBuckets
|Total length of the IPv4 or IPv6 packet, in bytes, with the last two digits truncated
|int
|IPTtl
|Value of the TTL header field in the IPv4 packet or the Hop Limit header field in the IPv6 packet
|int
|IPTtlBuckets
|Value of the TTL header field in the IPv4 packet or the Hop Limit header field in the IPv6 packet, with the last digit truncated
|int
|IPv4Checksum
|Value of the Checksum header field in the IPv4 packet
|int
|IPv4DontFragment
|Value of the Don’t Fragment header field in the IPv4 packet
|int
|IPv4Dscp
|Value of the Differentiated Services Code Point header field in the IPv4 packet
|int
|IPv4Ecn
|Value of the Explicit Congestion Notification header field in the IPv4 packet
|int
|IPv4Identification
|Value of the Identification header field in the IPv4 packet
|int
|IPv4Options
|List of Options numbers included in the IPv4 packet header
|int
|IPv6Dscp
|Value of the Differentiated Services Code Point header field in the IPv6 packet
|int
|IPv6Ecn
|Value of the Explicit Congestion Notification header field in the IPv6 packet
|int
|IPv6ExtensionHeaders
|List of Extension Header numbers included in the IPv6 packet header
|string
|IPv6FlowLabel
|Value of the Flow Label header field in the IPv6 packet
|int
|IPv6Identification
|Value of the Identification extension header field in the IPv6 packet
|int
|MitigationReason
|Reason for applying a mitigation to the packet, if any.
Possible values are: BLOCKED | RATE_LIMITED | UNEXPECTED | CHALLENGE_NEEDED | CHALLENGE_PASSED | NOT_FOUND | OUT_OF_SEQUENCE | ALREADY_CLOSED
|string
|MitigationScope
|Ether the packet matched a local or global mitigation, if any.
Possible values are: local | global
|string
|MitigationSystem
|Which Cloudflare system dropped the packet, if any.
Possible values are: dosd | flowtrackd | magic-firewall
|string
|Outcome
|The action that Cloudflare systems took on the packet.
Possible values are: pass | drop
|string
|ProtocolState
|State of the packet in the context of the protocol, if any.
Possible values are: OPEN | NEW | CLOSING | CLOSED
|string
|RuleID
|Unique identifier of the rule contained with the Cloudflare L3/4 managed ruleset that this packet matched, if any
|string
|RulesetID
|Unique identifier of the Cloudflare L3/4 managed ruleset containing the rule that this packet matched, if any. Possible values are: 3b64149bfa6e4220bbbc2bd6db589552
|string
|RulesetOverrideID
|Unique identifier of the rule within the accounts root ddos_l4 phase ruleset which resulted in an override of the default sensitivity or action being applied/evaluated, if any
|string
|SampleInterval
|The sample interval for this log
|int
|SourceASN
|The ASN associated with the source IP of the packet
|int
|SourceASNDescription
|The ASN description associated with the source IP of the packet
|string
|SourceCountry
|The country where the source IP of the packet is located (ISO 3166-1 alpha-2)
|string
|SourceGeoHash
|The latitude and longitude where the source IP of the packet is located (Geohash encoding)
|string
|SourcePort
|Value of the Source Port header field in the TCP or UDP packet
|int
|TCPAcknowledgementNumber
|Value of the Acknowledgement Number header field in the TCP packet
|int
|TCPChecksum
|Value of the Checksum header field in the TCP packet
|int
|TCPDataOffset
|Value of the Data Offset header field in the TCP packet
|int
|TCPFlags
|Value of the Flags header field in the TCP packet
|int
|TCPFlagsString
|Human-readable string representation of the Flags header field in the TCP packet
|string
|TCPMss
|Value of the MSS option header field in the TCP packet
|int
|TCPOptions
|List of Options numbers included in the TCP packet header
|string
|TCPSackBlocks
|Value of the SACK Blocks option header in the TCP packet
|int
|TCPSacksPermitted
|Value of the SACK Permitted option header in the TCP packet
|int
|TCPSequenceNumber
|Value of the Sequence Number header field in the TCP packet
|int
|TCPTimestampEcr
|Value of the Timestamp Echo Reply option header in the TCP packet
|int
|TCPTimestampValue
|Value of the Timestamp option header in the TCP packet
|int
|TCPUrgentPointer
|Value of the Urgent Pointer header field in the TCP packet
|int
|TCPWindowScale
|Value of the Window Scale option header in the TCP packet
|int
|TCPWindowSize
|Value of the Window Size header field in the TCP packet
|int
|UDPChecksum
|Value of the Checksum header field in the UDP packet
|int
|UDPPayloadLength
|Value of the Payload Length header field in the UDP packet
|int
|Verdict
|The action that Cloudflare systems think should be taken on the packet.
Possible values are: pass | drop
|string