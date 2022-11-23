Magic IDS Detections
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
magic_ids_detections.
|Field
|Value
|Type
|Action
|What action was taken on the packet. Possible values are pass | block.
|string
|ColoCity
|The city where the detection occurred.
|string
|ColoCode
|The IATA airport code corresponding to where the detection occurred.
|string
|DestinationIP
|The destination IP of the packet which triggered the detection.
|string
|DestinationPort
|The destination port of the packet which triggered the detection. It is set to 0 if the protocol field is set to any.
|int
|Protocol
|The layer 4 protocol of the packet which triggered the detection. Possible values are tcp | udp | any. Variant any means a detection occurred at a lower layer (such as IP).
|string
|SignatureID
|The signature ID of the detection.
|int
|SignatureMessage
|The signature message of the detection. Describes what the packet is attempting to do.
|string
|SignatureRevision
|The signature revision of the detection.
|int
|SourceIP
|The source IP of packet which triggered the detection.
|string
|SourcePort
|The source port of the packet which triggered the detection. It is set to 0 if the protocol field is set to any.
|int
|Timestamp
|A timestamp of when the detection occurred.
|int or string