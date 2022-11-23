Magic IDS Detections

Action What action was taken on the packet. Possible values are pass | block. string

ColoCity The city where the detection occurred. string

ColoCode The IATA airport code corresponding to where the detection occurred. string

DestinationIP The destination IP of the packet which triggered the detection. string

DestinationPort The destination port of the packet which triggered the detection. It is set to 0 if the protocol field is set to any. int

Protocol The layer 4 protocol of the packet which triggered the detection. Possible values are tcp | udp | any. Variant any means a detection occurred at a lower layer (such as IP). string

SignatureID The signature ID of the detection. int

SignatureMessage The signature message of the detection. Describes what the packet is attempting to do. string

SignatureRevision The signature revision of the detection. int

SourceIP The source IP of packet which triggered the detection. string

SourcePort The source port of the packet which triggered the detection. It is set to 0 if the protocol field is set to any. int