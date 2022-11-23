Cloudflare Docs
Logs
Magic IDS Detections

The descriptions below detail the fields available for magic_ids_detections.

FieldValueType
ActionWhat action was taken on the packet. Possible values are pass | block.string
ColoCityThe city where the detection occurred.string
ColoCodeThe IATA airport code corresponding to where the detection occurred.string
DestinationIPThe destination IP of the packet which triggered the detection.string
DestinationPortThe destination port of the packet which triggered the detection. It is set to 0 if the protocol field is set to any.int
ProtocolThe layer 4 protocol of the packet which triggered the detection. Possible values are tcp | udp | any. Variant any means a detection occurred at a lower layer (such as IP).string
SignatureIDThe signature ID of the detection.int
SignatureMessageThe signature message of the detection. Describes what the packet is attempting to do.string
SignatureRevisionThe signature revision of the detection.int
SourceIPThe source IP of packet which triggered the detection.string
SourcePortThe source port of the packet which triggered the detection. It is set to 0 if the protocol field is set to any.int
TimestampA timestamp of when the detection occurred.int or string