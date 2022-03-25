Permissions

Below is a description of the available permissions for tokens and roles as they relate to Logs. For information about how to create an API token, refer to Creating API tokens .

Logs: Read - Grants read access to logs using Logpull or Instant Logs.

Logs: Write - Grants read and write access to Logpull and Logpush, and read access to Instant Logs.

Note For zone scoped datasets, tokens must be zone scoped. For account scoped datasets, tokens must be account scoped.

Super Administrators, Administrators and the Log Share roles have full access to Logpull, Logpush and Instant Logs.

The Administrator Read only and Log Share Reader roles only have access to Instant Logs and Logpull. This role does not have permissions to view the configuration of Logpush jobs.

​​ Assigning or removing a role

To check the list of members in your account, or to manage roles and permissions:

Navigate to the Cloudflare Dashboard ( https://dash.cloudflare.com/login External link icon Open external link ) and select your account. From your Account Home, navigate to Manage Account > Members. Enter a member’s email address to add them to your account, and click Invite. Alternatively, scroll down to the Members card to find a list of members with their status and role.