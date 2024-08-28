The descriptions below detail the fields available for email_security_alerts .

AlertID

Type: string

The canonical ID for an Email Security Alert (for example, '4WtWkr6nlBz9sNH-2024-08-28T15:32:35').

AlertReasons

Type: array[string]

Human-readable list of findings which contributed to this message's final disposition.

Attachments

Type: array[object]

List of objects containing metadata of attachments contained in this message (for example, [{"Md5": "91f073bd208689ddbd248e8989ecae90", "Sha1": "62b77e14e2c43049c45b5725018e78d0f9986930", "Sha256": "3b57505305e7162141fd898ed87d08f92fc42579b5047495859e56b3275a6c06", "Ssdeep": "McAQ8tPlH25e85Q2OiYpD08NvHmjJ97UfPMO47sekO:uN9M553OiiN/OJ9MM+e3", "Name": "attachment.gif", "ContentTypeProvided": "image/gif", "ContentTypeComputed": "application/x-msi", "Encrypted": true, "Decrypted": true]}, ...]).

CC

Type: array[string]

Email address portions of the CC header provided by the sender (for example, 'firstlast@cloudflare.com').

CCName

Type: array[string]

Email address portions of the CC header provided by the sender (for example, 'First Last').

FinalDisposition

Type: string

Final disposition attributed to the message.

Possible values are unset | malicious | suspicious | spoof | spam | bulk.

From

Type: string

Email address portion of the From header provided by the sender (for example, 'firstlast@cloudflare.com').

FromName

Type: string

Name portion of the From header provided by the sender (for example, 'First Last').

Type: array[string]

List of links detected in this message, benign or otherwise; limited to 100 in total.

MessageDeliveryMode

Type: string

The message's mode of transport to Email Security.

Possible values are unset | api | direct | bcc | journal | retroScan.

MessageID

Type: string

Value of the Message-ID header provided by the sender.

Origin

Type: string

The origin of the message.

Possible values are unset | internal | external | secondPartyInternal | thirdPartyInternal | outbound.

OriginalSender

Type: string

The original sender address as determined by Email Security mail processing (for example, 'firstlast@cloudflare.com').

ReplyTo

Type: string

Email address portion of the Reply-To header provided by the sender (for example, 'firstlast@cloudflare.com').

ReplyToName

Type: string

Name portion of the Reply-To header provided by the sender (for example, 'First Last').

SMTPEnvelopeFrom

Type: string

Value of the SMTP MAIL FROM command provided by the sender (for example, 'First Last firstlast@cloudflare.com').

SMTPEnvelopeTo

Type: array[string]

Values of the SMTP RCPT TO command provided by the sender (for example, 'First Last firstlast@cloudflare.com').

SMTPHeloServerIP

Type: string

IPv4/v6 of the SMTP HELO server.

SMTPHeloServerIPAsName

Type: string

Autonomous System Name of the SMTP HELO server's IP.

SMTPHeloServerIPAsNumber

Type: string

Autonomous System Number of the SMTP HELO server's IP.

SMTPHeloServerIPGeo

Type: string

SMTP HELO server geolocation info (for example, 'US/NV/Las Vegas').

SMTPHeloServerName

Type: string

Hostname provided by the SMTP HELO server.

Subject

Type: string

Value of the Subject header provided by the sender.

ThreatCategories

Type: array[string]

Threat categories attributed by Email Security processing (for example, 'CredentialHarvester', 'Dropper').

Type: int or string

Start time of message processing (for example, '2024-08-28T15:32:35Z'). To specify the timestamp format, refer to Output types.

To

Type: array[string]

Email address portions of the To header provided by the sender (for example, 'firstlast@cloudflare.com').

ToName

Type: array[string]

Name portions of the To header provided by the sender (for example, 'First Last').