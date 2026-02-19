 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS View RSS feeds
Workers AI
hero image

  1. AI dashboard experience improvements

    AI Gateway Workers AI

    Workers AI and AI Gateway have received a series of dashboard improvements to help you get started faster and manage your AI workloads more easily.

    Navigation and discoverability

    AI now has its own top-level section in the Cloudflare dashboard sidebar, so you can find AI features without digging through menus.

    AI sidebar navigation in the Cloudflare dashboard

    Onboarding and getting started

    Getting started with AI Gateway is now simpler. When you create your first gateway, we now show your gateway's OpenAI-compatible endpoint and step-by-step guidance to help you configure it. The Playground also includes helpful prompts, and usage pages have clear next steps if you have not made any requests yet.

    AI Gateway onboarding flow

    We've also combined the previously separate code example sections into one view with dropdown selectors for API type, provider, SDK, and authentication method so you can now customize the exact code snippet you need from one place.

    Dynamic Routing

    • The route builder is now more performant and responsive.
    • You can now copy route names to your clipboard with a single click.
    • Code examples use the Universal Endpoint format, making it easier to integrate routes into your application.

    Observability and analytics

    • Small monetary values now display correctly in cost analytics charts, so you can accurately track spending at any scale.

    Accessibility

    • Improvements to keyboard navigation within the AI Gateway, specifically when exploring usage by provider.
    • Improvements to sorting and filtering components on the Workers AI models page.

    For more information, refer to the AI Gateway documentation.

  1. Introducing GLM-4.7-Flash on Workers AI, @cloudflare/tanstack-ai, and workers-ai-provider v3.1.1

    Workers Agents Workers AI

    We're excited to announce GLM-4.7-Flash on Workers AI, a fast and efficient text generation model optimized for multilingual dialogue and instruction-following tasks, along with the brand-new @cloudflare/tanstack-ai package and workers-ai-provider v3.1.1.

    You can now run AI agents entirely on Cloudflare. With GLM-4.7-Flash's multi-turn tool calling support, plus full compatibility with TanStack AI and the Vercel AI SDK, you have everything you need to build agentic applications that run completely at the edge.

    GLM-4.7-Flash — Multilingual Text Generation Model

    @cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash is a multilingual model with a 131,072 token context window, making it ideal for long-form content generation, complex reasoning tasks, and multilingual applications.

    Key Features and Use Cases:

    • Multi-turn Tool Calling for Agents: Build AI agents that can call functions and tools across multiple conversation turns
    • Multilingual Support: Built to handle content generation in multiple languages effectively
    • Large Context Window: 131,072 tokens for long-form writing, complex reasoning, and processing long documents
    • Fast Inference: Optimized for low-latency responses in chatbots and virtual assistants
    • Instruction Following: Excellent at following complex instructions for code generation and structured tasks

    Use GLM-4.7-Flash through the Workers AI binding (env.AI.run()), the REST API at /run or /v1/chat/completions, AI Gateway, or via workers-ai-provider for the Vercel AI SDK.

    Pricing is available on the model page or pricing page.

    @cloudflare/tanstack-ai v0.1.1 — TanStack AI adapters for Workers AI and AI Gateway

    We've released @cloudflare/tanstack-ai, a new package that brings Workers AI and AI Gateway support to TanStack AI. This provides a framework-agnostic alternative for developers who prefer TanStack's approach to building AI applications.

    Workers AI adapters support four configuration modes — plain binding (env.AI), plain REST, AI Gateway binding (env.AI.gateway(id)), and AI Gateway REST — across all capabilities:

    • Chat (createWorkersAiChat) — Streaming chat completions with tool calling, structured output, and reasoning text streaming.
    • Image generation (createWorkersAiImage) — Text-to-image models.
    • Transcription (createWorkersAiTranscription) — Speech-to-text.
    • Text-to-speech (createWorkersAiTts) — Audio generation.
    • Summarization (createWorkersAiSummarize) — Text summarization.

    AI Gateway adapters route requests from third-party providers — OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, Grok, and OpenRouter — through Cloudflare AI Gateway for caching, rate limiting, and unified billing.

    To get started:

    Terminal window
    npm install @cloudflare/tanstack-ai @tanstack/ai

    workers-ai-provider v3.1.1 — transcription, speech, reranking, and reliability

    The Workers AI provider for the Vercel AI SDK now supports three new capabilities beyond chat and image generation:

    • Transcription (provider.transcription(model)) — Speech-to-text with automatic handling of model-specific input formats across binding and REST paths.
    • Text-to-speech (provider.speech(model)) — Audio generation with support for voice and speed options.
    • Reranking (provider.reranking(model)) — Document reranking for RAG pipelines and search result ordering.
    TypeScript
    import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider";
    import {
      experimental_transcribe,
      experimental_generateSpeech,
      rerank,
    } from "ai";
    

    const workersai = createWorkersAI({ binding: env.AI });
    

    const transcript = await experimental_transcribe({
      model: workersai.transcription("@cf/openai/whisper-large-v3-turbo"),
      audio: audioData,
      mediaType: "audio/wav",
    });
    

    const speech = await experimental_generateSpeech({
      model: workersai.speech("@cf/deepgram/aura-1"),
      text: "Hello world",
      voice: "asteria",
    });
    

    const ranked = await rerank({
      model: workersai.reranking("@cf/baai/bge-reranker-base"),
      query: "What is machine learning?",
      documents: ["ML is a branch of AI.", "The weather is sunny."],
    });

    This release also includes a comprehensive reliability overhaul (v3.0.5):

    • Fixed streaming — Responses now stream token-by-token instead of buffering all chunks, using a proper TransformStream pipeline with backpressure.
    • Fixed tool calling — Resolved issues with tool call ID sanitization, conversation history preservation, and a heuristic that silently fell back to non-streaming mode when tools were defined.
    • Premature stream termination detection — Streams that end unexpectedly now report finishReason: "error" instead of silently reporting "stop".
    • AI Search support — Added createAISearch as the canonical export (renamed from AutoRAG). createAutoRAG still works with a deprecation warning.

    To upgrade:

    Terminal window
    npm install workers-ai-provider@latest ai

    Resources

  1. Launching FLUX.2 [klein] 9B on Workers AI

    Workers AI

    We have partnered with Black Forest Labs (BFL) again to bring their optimized FLUX.2 [klein] 9B model to Workers AI. This distilled model offers enhanced quality compared to the 4B variant, while maintaining cost-effective pricing. With a fixed 4-step inference process, Klein 9B is ideal for rapid prototyping and real-time applications where both speed and quality matter.

    Read the BFL blog to learn more about the model itself, or try it out yourself on our multi modal playground.

    Pricing documentation is available on the model page or pricing page.

    Workers AI platform specifics

    The model hosted on Workers AI is optimized for speed with a fixed 4-step inference process and supports up to 4 image inputs. Since this is a distilled model, the steps parameter is fixed at 4 and cannot be adjusted. Like FLUX.2 [dev] and FLUX.2 [klein] 4B, this image model uses multipart form data inputs, even if you just have a prompt.

    With the REST API, the multipart form data input looks like this:

    Terminal window
    curl --request POST \
      --url 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/ai/run/@cf/black-forest-labs/flux-2-klein-9b' \
      --header 'Authorization: Bearer {TOKEN}' \
      --header 'Content-Type: multipart/form-data' \
      --form 'prompt=a sunset at the alps' \
      --form width=1024 \
      --form height=1024

    With the Workers AI binding, you can use it as such:

    JavaScript
    const form = new FormData();
    form.append("prompt", "a sunset with a dog");
    form.append("width", "1024");
    form.append("height", "1024");
    

    // FormData doesn't expose its serialized body or boundary. Passing it to a
    // Request (or Response) constructor serializes it and generates the Content-Type
    // header with the boundary, which is required for the server to parse the multipart fields.
    const formResponse = new Response(form);
    const formStream = formResponse.body;
    const formContentType = formResponse.headers.get('content-type');
    

    const resp = await env.AI.run("@cf/black-forest-labs/flux-2-klein-9b", {
      multipart: {
        body: formStream,
        contentType: formContentType,
      },
    });

    The parameters you can send to the model are detailed here:

    JSON Schema for Model Required Parameters

    • prompt (string) - Text description of the image to generate

    Optional Parameters

    • input_image_0 (string) - Binary image
    • input_image_1 (string) - Binary image
    • input_image_2 (string) - Binary image
    • input_image_3 (string) - Binary image
    • guidance (float) - Guidance scale for generation. Higher values follow the prompt more closely
    • width (integer) - Width of the image, default 1024 Range: 256-1920
    • height (integer) - Height of the image, default 768 Range: 256-1920
    • seed (integer) - Seed for reproducibility

    Note: Since this is a distilled model, the steps parameter is fixed at 4 and cannot be adjusted.

    Multi-reference images

    The FLUX.2 klein-9b model supports generating images based on reference images, just like FLUX.2 [dev] and FLUX.2 [klein] 4B. You can use this feature to apply the style of one image to another, add a new character to an image, or iterate on past generated images. You would use it with the same multipart form data structure, with the input images in binary. The model supports up to 4 input images.

    For the prompt, you can reference the images based on the index, like take the subject of image 1 and style it like image 0 or even use natural language like place the dog beside the woman.

    You must name the input parameter as input_image_0, input_image_1, input_image_2, input_image_3 for it to work correctly. All input images must be smaller than 512x512.

    Terminal window
    curl --request POST \
      --url 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/ai/run/@cf/black-forest-labs/flux-2-klein-9b' \
      --header 'Authorization: Bearer {TOKEN}' \
      --header 'Content-Type: multipart/form-data' \
      --form 'prompt=take the subject of image 1 and style it like image 0' \
      --form input_image_0=@/Users/johndoe/Desktop/icedoutkeanu.png \
      --form input_image_1=@/Users/johndoe/Desktop/me.png \
      --form width=1024 \
      --form height=1024

    Through Workers AI Binding:

    JavaScript
    //helper function to convert ReadableStream to Blob
    async function streamToBlob(stream: ReadableStream, contentType: string): Promise<Blob> {
      const reader = stream.getReader();
      const chunks = [];
    

      while (true) {
        const { done, value } = await reader.read();
        if (done) break;
        chunks.push(value);
      }
    

      return new Blob(chunks, { type: contentType });
    }
    

    const image0 = await fetch("http://image-url");
    const image1 = await fetch("http://image-url");
    const form = new FormData();
    

    const image_blob0 = await streamToBlob(image0.body, "image/png");
    const image_blob1 = await streamToBlob(image1.body, "image/png");
    form.append('input_image_0', image_blob0)
    form.append('input_image_1', image_blob1)
    form.append('prompt', 'take the subject of image 1 and style it like image 0')
    

    // FormData doesn't expose its serialized body or boundary. Passing it to a
    // Request (or Response) constructor serializes it and generates the Content-Type
    // header with the boundary, which is required for the server to parse the multipart fields.
    const formResponse = new Response(form);
    const formStream = formResponse.body;
    const formContentType = formResponse.headers.get('content-type');
    

    const resp = await env.AI.run("@cf/black-forest-labs/flux-2-klein-9b", {
        multipart: {
            body: formStream,
            contentType: formContentType
        }
    })

  1. Launching FLUX.2 [klein] 4B on Workers AI

    Workers AI

    We've partnered with Black Forest Labs (BFL) again to bring their optimized FLUX.2 [klein] 4B model to Workers AI! This distilled model offers faster generation and cost-effective pricing, while maintaining great output quality. With a fixed 4-step inference process, Klein 4B is ideal for rapid prototyping and real-time applications where speed matters.

    Read the BFL blog to learn more about the model itself, or try it out yourself on our multi modal playground.

    Pricing documentation is available on the model page or pricing page.

    Workers AI Platform specifics

    The model hosted on Workers AI is optimized for speed with a fixed 4-step inference process and supports up to 4 image inputs. Since this is a distilled model, the steps parameter is fixed at 4 and cannot be adjusted. Like FLUX.2 [dev], this image model uses multipart form data inputs, even if you just have a prompt.

    With the REST API, the multipart form data input looks like this:

    Terminal window
    curl --request POST \
      --url 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/ai/run/@cf/black-forest-labs/flux-2-klein-4b' \
      --header 'Authorization: Bearer {TOKEN}' \
      --header 'Content-Type: multipart/form-data' \
      --form 'prompt=a sunset at the alps' \
      --form width=1024 \
      --form height=1024

    With the Workers AI binding, you can use it as such:

    JavaScript
    const form = new FormData();
    form.append("prompt", "a sunset with a dog");
    form.append("width", "1024");
    form.append("height", "1024");
    

    // FormData doesn't expose its serialized body or boundary. Passing it to a
    // Request (or Response) constructor serializes it and generates the Content-Type
    // header with the boundary, which is required for the server to parse the multipart fields.
    const formResponse = new Response(form);
    const formStream = formResponse.body;
    const formContentType = formResponse.headers.get('content-type');
    

    const resp = await env.AI.run("@cf/black-forest-labs/flux-2-klein-4b", {
      multipart: {
        body: formStream,
        contentType: formContentType,
      },
    });

    The parameters you can send to the model are detailed here:

    JSON Schema for Model Required Parameters

    • prompt (string) - Text description of the image to generate

    Optional Parameters

    • input_image_0 (string) - Binary image
    • input_image_1 (string) - Binary image
    • input_image_2 (string) - Binary image
    • input_image_3 (string) - Binary image
    • guidance (float) - Guidance scale for generation. Higher values follow the prompt more closely
    • width (integer) - Width of the image, default 1024 Range: 256-1920
    • height (integer) - Height of the image, default 768 Range: 256-1920
    • seed (integer) - Seed for reproducibility

    Note: Since this is a distilled model, the steps parameter is fixed at 4 and cannot be adjusted.

    ## Multi-Reference Images
    

    The FLUX.2 klein-4b model supports generating images based on reference images, just like FLUX.2 [dev]. You can use this feature to apply the style of one image to another, add a new character to an image, or iterate on past generated images. You would use it with the same multipart form data structure, with the input images in binary. The model supports up to 4 input images.
    

    For the prompt, you can reference the images based on the index, like `take the subject of image 1 and style it like image 0` or even use natural language like `place the dog beside the woman`.
    

    Note: you have to name the input parameter as `input_image_0`, `input_image_1`, `input_image_2`, `input_image_3` for it to work correctly. All input images must be smaller than 512x512.
    

    ```bash
    curl --request POST \
      --url 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/ai/run/@cf/black-forest-labs/flux-2-klein-4b' \
      --header 'Authorization: Bearer {TOKEN}' \
      --header 'Content-Type: multipart/form-data' \
      --form 'prompt=take the subject of image 1 and style it like image 0' \
      --form input_image_0=@/Users/johndoe/Desktop/icedoutkeanu.png \
      --form input_image_1=@/Users/johndoe/Desktop/me.png \
      --form width=1024 \
      --form height=1024

    Through Workers AI Binding:

    JavaScript
    //helper function to convert ReadableStream to Blob
    async function streamToBlob(stream: ReadableStream, contentType: string): Promise<Blob> {
      const reader = stream.getReader();
      const chunks = [];
    

      while (true) {
        const { done, value } = await reader.read();
        if (done) break;
        chunks.push(value);
      }
    

      return new Blob(chunks, { type: contentType });
    }
    

    const image0 = await fetch("http://image-url");
    const image1 = await fetch("http://image-url");
    const form = new FormData();
    

    const image_blob0 = await streamToBlob(image0.body, "image/png");
    const image_blob1 = await streamToBlob(image1.body, "image/png");
    form.append('input_image_0', image_blob0)
    form.append('input_image_1', image_blob1)
    form.append('prompt', 'take the subject of image 1 and style it like image 0')
    

    // FormData doesn't expose its serialized body or boundary. Passing it to a
    // Request (or Response) constructor serializes it and generates the Content-Type
    // header with the boundary, which is required for the server to parse the multipart fields.
    const formResponse = new Response(form);
    const formStream = formResponse.body;
    const formContentType = formResponse.headers.get('content-type');
    

    const resp = await env.AI.run("@cf/black-forest-labs/flux-2-klein-4b", {
        multipart: {
            body: formStream,
            contentType: formContentType
        }
    })

  1. Launching FLUX.2 [dev] on Workers AI

    Workers AI

    We've partnered with Black Forest Labs (BFL) to bring their latest FLUX.2 [dev] model to Workers AI! This model excels in generating high-fidelity images with physical world grounding, multi-language support, and digital asset creation. You can also create specific super images with granular controls like JSON prompting.

    Read the BFL blog to learn more about the model itself. Read our Cloudflare blog to see the model in action, or try it out yourself on our multi modal playground.

    Pricing documentation is available on the model page or pricing page. Note, we expect to drop pricing in the next few days after iterating on the model performance.

    Workers AI Platform specifics

    The model hosted on Workers AI is able to support up to 4 image inputs (512x512 per input image). Note, this image model is one of the most powerful in the catalog and is expected to be slower than the other image models we currently support. One catch to look out for is that this model takes multipart form data inputs, even if you just have a prompt.

    With the REST API, the multipart form data input looks like this:

    Terminal window
    curl --request POST \
      --url 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/ai/run/@cf/black-forest-labs/flux-2-dev' \
      --header 'Authorization: Bearer {TOKEN}' \
      --header 'Content-Type: multipart/form-data' \
      --form 'prompt=a sunset at the alps' \
      --form steps=25
      --form width=1024
      --form height=1024

    With the Workers AI binding, you can use it as such:

    JavaScript
    const form = new FormData();
    form.append('prompt', 'a sunset with a dog');
    form.append('width', '1024');
    form.append('height', '1024');
    

    //this dummy request is temporary hack
    //we're pushing a change to address this soon
    const formRequest = new Request('http://dummy', {
      method: 'POST',
      body: form
    });
    const formStream = formRequest.body;
    const formContentType = formRequest.headers.get('content-type') || 'multipart/form-data';
    

    const resp = await env.AI.run("@cf/black-forest-labs/flux-2-dev", {
      multipart: {
        body: formStream,
        contentType: formContentType
      }
    });

    The parameters you can send to the model are detailed here:

    JSON Schema for Model Required Parameters

    • prompt (string) - Text description of the image to generate

    Optional Parameters

    • input_image_0 (string) - Binary image
    • input_image_1 (string) - Binary image
    • input_image_2 (string) - Binary image
    • input_image_3 (string) - Binary image
    • steps (integer) - Number of inference steps. Higher values may improve quality but increase generation time
    • guidance (float) - Guidance scale for generation. Higher values follow the prompt more closely
    • width (integer) - Width of the image, default 1024 Range: 256-1920
    • height (integer) - Height of the image, default 768 Range: 256-1920
    • seed (integer) - Seed for reproducibility
    ## Multi-Reference Images
    

    The FLUX.2 model is great at generating images based on reference images. You can use this feature to apply the style of one image to another, add a new character to an image, or iterate on past generate images. You would use it with the same multipart form data structure, with the input images in binary.
    

    For the prompt, you can reference the images based on the index, like `take the subject of image 1 and style it like image 0` or even use natural language like `place the dog beside the woman`.
    

    Note: you have to name the input parameter as `input_image_0`, `input_image_1`, `input_image_2` for it to work correctly. All input images must be smaller than 512x512.
    

    ```bash
    curl --request POST \
      --url 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/ai/run/@cf/black-forest-labs/flux-2-dev' \
      --header 'Authorization: Bearer {TOKEN}' \
      --header 'Content-Type: multipart/form-data' \
      --form 'prompt=take the subject of image 1 and style it like image 0' \
      --form input_image_0=@/Users/johndoe/Desktop/icedoutkeanu.png \
      --form input_image_1=@/Users/johndoe/Desktop/me.png \
      --form steps=25
      --form width=1024
      --form height=1024

    Through Workers AI Binding:

    JavaScript
    //helper function to convert ReadableStream to Blob
    async function streamToBlob(stream: ReadableStream, contentType: string): Promise<Blob> {
      const reader = stream.getReader();
      const chunks = [];
    

      while (true) {
        const { done, value } = await reader.read();
        if (done) break;
        chunks.push(value);
      }
    

      return new Blob(chunks, { type: contentType });
    }
    

    const image0 = await fetch("http://image-url");
    const image1 = await fetch("http://image-url");
    const form = new FormData();
    

    const image_blob0 = await streamToBlob(image0.body, "image/png");
    const image_blob1 = await streamToBlob(image1.body, "image/png");
    form.append('input_image_0', image_blob0)
    form.append('input_image_1', image_blob1)
    form.append('prompt', 'take the subject of image 1and style it like image 0')
    

    //this dummy request is temporary hack
    //we're pushing a change to address this soon
    const formRequest = new Request('http://dummy', {
      method: 'POST',
      body: form
    });
    const formStream = formRequest.body;
    const formContentType = formRequest.headers.get('content-type') || 'multipart/form-data';
    

    const resp = await env.AI.run("@cf/black-forest-labs/flux-2-dev", {
        multipart: {
            body: form,
            contentType: "multipart/form-data"
        }
    })

    JSON Prompting

    The model supports prompting in JSON to get more granular control over images. You would pass the JSON as the value of the 'prompt' field in the multipart form data. See the JSON schema below on the base parameters you can pass to the model.

    JSON Prompting Schema
    {
      "type": "object",
      "properties": {
        "scene": {
          "type": "string",
          "description": "Overall scene setting or location"
        },
        "subjects": {
          "type": "array",
          "items": {
            "type": "object",
            "properties": {
              "type": {
                "type": "string",
                "description": "Type of subject (e.g., desert nomad, blacksmith, DJ, falcon)"
              },
              "description": {
                "type": "string",
                "description": "Physical attributes, clothing, accessories"
              },
              "pose": {
                "type": "string",
                "description": "Action or stance"
              },
              "position": {
                "type": "string",
                "enum": ["foreground", "midground", "background"],
                "description": "Depth placement in scene"
              }
            },
            "required": ["type", "description", "pose", "position"]
          }
        },
        "style": {
          "type": "string",
          "description": "Artistic rendering style (e.g., digital painting, photorealistic, pixel art, noir sci-fi, lifestyle photo, wabi-sabi photo)"
        },
        "color_palette": {
          "type": "array",
          "items": { "type": "string" },
          "minItems": 3,
          "maxItems": 3,
          "description": "Exactly 3 main colors for the scene (e.g., ['navy', 'neon yellow', 'magenta'])"
        },
        "lighting": {
          "type": "string",
          "description": "Lighting condition and direction (e.g., fog-filtered sun, moonlight with star glints, dappled sunlight)"
        },
        "mood": {
          "type": "string",
          "description": "Emotional atmosphere (e.g., harsh and determined, playful and modern, peaceful and dreamy)"
        },
        "background": {
          "type": "string",
          "description": "Background environment details"
        },
        "composition": {
          "type": "string",
          "enum": [
            "rule of thirds",
            "circular arrangement",
            "framed by foreground",
            "minimalist negative space",
            "S-curve",
            "vanishing point center",
            "dynamic off-center",
            "leading leads",
            "golden spiral",
            "diagonal energy",
            "strong verticals",
            "triangular arrangement"
          ],
          "description": "Compositional technique"
        },
        "camera": {
          "type": "object",
          "properties": {
            "angle": {
              "type": "string",
              "enum": ["eye level", "low angle", "slightly low", "bird's-eye", "worm's-eye", "over-the-shoulder", "isometric"],
              "description": "Camera perspective"
            },
            "distance": {
              "type": "string",
              "enum": ["close-up", "medium close-up", "medium shot", "medium wide", "wide shot", "extreme wide"],
              "description": "Framing distance"
            },
            "focus": {
              "type": "string",
              "enum": ["deep focus", "macro focus", "selective focus", "sharp on subject", "soft background"],
              "description": "Focus type"
            },
            "lens": {
              "type": "string",
              "enum": ["14mm", "24mm", "35mm", "50mm", "70mm", "85mm"],
              "description": "Focal length (wide to telephoto)"
            },
            "f-number": {
              "type": "string",
              "description": "Aperture (e.g., f/2.8, the smaller the number the more blurry the background)"
            },
            "ISO": {
              "type": "number",
              "description": "Light sensitivity value (comfortable range between 100 & 6400, lower = less sensitivity)"
            }
          }
        },
        "effects": {
          "type": "array",
          "items": { "type": "string" },
          "description": "Post-processing effects (e.g., 'lens flare small', 'subtle film grain', 'soft bloom', 'god rays', 'chromatic aberration mild')"
        }
      },
      "required": ["scene", "subjects"]
    }

    Other features to try

    • The model also supports the most common latin and non-latin character languages
    • You can prompt the model with specific hex codes like #2ECC71
    • Try creating digital assets like landing pages, comic strips, infographics too!

  1. Workers AI Markdown Conversion: New endpoint to list supported formats

    Workers AI

    Developers can now programmatically retrieve a list of all file formats supported by the Markdown Conversion utility in Workers AI.

    You can use the env.AI binding:

    TypeScript
    await env.AI.toMarkdown().supported()

    Or call the REST API:

    Terminal window
    curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/tomarkdown/supported \
      -H 'Authorization: Bearer {API_TOKEN}'

    Both return a list of file formats that users can convert into Markdown:

    [
      {
        "extension": ".pdf",
        "mimeType": "application/pdf",
      },
      {
        "extension": ".jpeg",
        "mimeType": "image/jpeg",
      },
      ...
    ]

    Learn more about our Markdown Conversion utility.

  1. New Deepgram Flux model available on Workers AI

    Workers AI

    Deepgram's newest Flux model @cf/deepgram/flux is now available on Workers AI, hosted directly on Cloudflare's infrastructure. We're excited to be a launch partner with Deepgram and offer their new Speech Recognition model built specifically for enabling voice agents. Check out Deepgram's blog for more details on the release.

    The Flux model can be used in conjunction with Deepgram's speech-to-text model @cf/deepgram/nova-3 and text-to-speech model @cf/deepgram/aura-1 to build end-to-end voice agents. Having Deepgram on Workers AI takes advantage of our edge GPU infrastructure, for ultra low latency voice AI applications.

    Promotional Pricing

    For the month of October 2025, Deepgram's Flux model will be free to use on Workers AI. Official pricing will be announced soon and charged after the promotional pricing period ends on October 31, 2025. Check out the model page for pricing details in the future.

    Example Usage

    The new Flux model is WebSocket only as it requires live bi-directional streaming in order to recognize speech activity.

    1. Create a worker that establishes a websocket connection with @cf/deepgram/flux
    JavaScript
    export default {
      async fetch(request, env, ctx): Promise<Response> {
        const resp = await env.AI.run("@cf/deepgram/flux", {
          encoding: "linear16",
          sample_rate: "16000"
        }, {
          websocket: true
        });
        return resp;
      },
    } satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;
    1. Deploy your worker
    Terminal window
    npx wrangler deploy
    1. Write a client script to connect to your worker and start sending random audio bytes to it
    JavaScript
    const ws = new WebSocket('wss://<your-worker-url.com>');
    

    ws.onopen = () => {
      console.log('Connected to WebSocket');
    

      // Generate and send random audio bytes
      // You can replace this part with a function
      // that reads from your mic or other audio source
      const audioData = generateRandomAudio();
      ws.send(audioData);
      console.log('Audio data sent');
    };
    

    ws.onmessage = (event) => {
      // Transcription will be received here
      // Add your custom logic to parse the data
      console.log('Received:', event.data);
    };
    

    ws.onerror = (error) => {
      console.error('WebSocket error:', error);
    };
    

    ws.onclose = () => {
      console.log('WebSocket closed');
    };
    

    // Generate random audio data (1 second of noise at 44.1kHz, mono)
    function generateRandomAudio() {
      const sampleRate = 44100;
      const duration = 1;
      const numSamples = sampleRate * duration;
      const buffer = new ArrayBuffer(numSamples * 2);
      const view = new Int16Array(buffer);
    

      for (let i = 0; i < numSamples; i++) {
        view[i] = Math.floor(Math.random() * 65536 - 32768);
      }
    

      return buffer;
    }

  1. Introducing EmbeddingGemma from Google on Workers AI

    Workers AI

    We're excited to be a launch partner alongside Google to bring their newest embedding model, EmbeddingGemma, to Workers AI that delivers best-in-class performance for its size, enabling RAG and semantic search use cases.

    @cf/google/embeddinggemma-300m is a 300M parameter embedding model from Google, built from Gemma 3 and the same research used to create Gemini models. This multilingual model supports 100+ languages, making it ideal for RAG systems, semantic search, content classification, and clustering tasks.

    Using EmbeddingGemma in AI Search: Now you can leverage EmbeddingGemma directly through AI Search for your RAG pipelines. EmbeddingGemma's multilingual capabilities make it perfect for global applications that need to understand and retrieve content across different languages with exceptional accuracy.

    To use EmbeddingGemma for your AI Search projects:

    1. Go to Create in the AI Search dashboard
    2. Follow the setup flow for your new RAG instance
    3. In the Generate Index step, open up More embedding models and select @cf/google/embeddinggemma-300m as your embedding model
    4. Complete the setup to create an AI Search

    Try it out and let us know what you think!

  1. Deepgram and Leonardo partner models now available on Workers AI

    Workers AI

    New state-of-the-art models have landed on Workers AI! This time, we're introducing new partner models trained by our friends at Deepgram and Leonardo, hosted on Workers AI infrastructure.

    As well, we're introuding a new turn detection model that enables you to detect when someone is done speaking — useful for building voice agents!

    Read the blog for more details and check out some of the new models on our platform:

    You can filter out new partner models with the Partner capability on our Models page.

    As well, we're introducing WebSocket support for some of our audio models, which you can filter though the Realtime capability on our Models page. WebSockets allows you to create a bi-directional connection to our inference server with low latency — perfect for those that are building voice agents.

    An example python snippet on how to use WebSockets with our new Aura model:

    import json
    import os
    import asyncio
    import websockets
    

    uri = f"wss://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/run/@cf/deepgram/aura-1"
    

    input = [
        "Line one, out of three lines that will be provided to the aura model.",
        "Line two, out of three lines that will be provided to the aura model.",
        "Line three, out of three lines that will be provided to the aura model. This is a last line.",
    ]
    

    

    async def text_to_speech():
        async with websockets.connect(uri, additional_headers={"Authorization": os.getenv("CF_TOKEN")}) as websocket:
            print("connection established")
            for line in input:
                print(f"sending `{line}`")
                await websocket.send(json.dumps({"type": "Speak", "text": line}))
    

                print("line was sent, flushing")
                await websocket.send(json.dumps({"type": "Flush"}))
                print("flushed, recving")
                resp = await websocket.recv()
                print(f"response received {resp}")
    

    

    if __name__ == "__main__":
        asyncio.run(text_to_speech())

  1. OpenAI open models now available on Workers AI

    Agents Workers AI

    We're thrilled to be a Day 0 partner with OpenAI to bring their latest open models to Workers AI, including support for Responses API, Code Interpreter, and Web Search (coming soon).

    Get started with the new models at @cf/openai/gpt-oss-120b and @cf/openai/gpt-oss-20b. Check out the blog for more details about the new models, and the gpt-oss-120b and gpt-oss-20b model pages for more information about pricing and context windows.

    Responses API

    If you call the model through:

    • Workers Binding, it will accept/return Responses API – env.AI.run(“@cf/openai/gpt-oss-120b”)
    • REST API on /run endpoint, it will accept/return Responses API – https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<account_id>/ai/run/@cf/openai/gpt-oss-120b
    • REST API on new /responses endpoint, it will accept/return Responses API – https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<account_id>/ai/v1/responses
    • REST API for OpenAI Compatible endpoint, it will return Chat Completions (coming soon) – https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<account_id>/ai/v1/chat/completions
    curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<account_id>/ai/v1/responses \
      -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
      -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY" \
      -d '{
        "model": "@cf/openai/gpt-oss-120b",
        "reasoning": {"effort": "medium"},
        "input": [
          {
            "role": "user",
            "content": "What are the benefits of open-source models?"
          }
        ]
      }'

    Code Interpreter

    The model is natively trained to support stateful code execution, and we've implemented support for this feature using our Sandbox SDK and Containers. Cloudflare's Developer Platform is uniquely positioned to support this feature, so we're very excited to bring our products together to support this new use case.

    Web Search (coming soon)

    We are working to implement Web Search for the model, where users can bring their own Exa API Key so the model can browse the Internet.

  1. Workers AI for Developer Week - faster inference, new models, async batch API, expanded LoRA support

    Workers AI

    Happy Developer Week 2025! Workers AI is excited to announce a couple of new features and improvements available today. Check out our blog for all the announcement details.

    Faster inference + New models

    We’re rolling out some in-place improvements to our models that can help speed up inference by 2-4x! Users of the models below will enjoy an automatic speed boost starting today:

    • @cf/meta/llama-3.3-70b-instruct-fp8-fast gets a speed boost of 2-4x, leveraging techniques like speculative decoding, prefix caching, and an updated inference backend.
    • @cf/baai/bge-small-en-v1.5, @cf/baai/bge-base-en-v1.5, @cf/baai/bge-large-en-v1.5 get an updated back end, which should improve inference times by 2x.
      • With the bge models, we’re also announcing a new parameter called pooling which can take cls or mean as options. We highly recommend using pooling: cls which will help generate more accurate embeddings. However, embeddings generated with cls pooling are not backwards compatible with mean pooling. For this to not be a breaking change, the default remains as mean pooling. Please specify pooling: cls to enjoy more accurate embeddings going forward.

    We’re also excited to launch a few new models in our catalog to help round out your experience with Workers AI. We’ll be deprecating some older models in the future, so stay tuned for a deprecation announcement. Today’s new models include:

    • @cf/mistralai/mistral-small-3.1-24b-instruct: a 24B parameter model achieving state-of-the-art capabilities comparable to larger models, with support for vision and tool calling.
    • @cf/google/gemma-3-12b-it: well-suited for a variety of text generation and image understanding tasks, including question answering, summarization and reasoning, with a 128K context window, and multilingual support in over 140 languages.
    • @cf/qwen/qwq-32b: a medium-sized reasoning model, which is capable of achieving competitive performance against state-of-the-art reasoning models, e.g., DeepSeek-R1, o1-mini.
    • @cf/qwen/qwen2.5-coder-32b-instruct: the current state-of-the-art open-source code LLM, with its coding abilities matching those of GPT-4o.

    Batch Inference

    Introducing a new batch inference feature that allows you to send us an array of requests, which we will fulfill as fast as possible and send them back as an array. This is really helpful for large workloads such as summarization, embeddings, etc. where you don’t have a human-in-the-loop. Using the batch API will guarantee that your requests are fulfilled eventually, rather than erroring out if we don’t have enough capacity at a given time.

    Check out the tutorial to get started! Models that support batch inference today include:

    Expanded LoRA support

    We’ve upgraded our LoRA experience to include 8 newer models, and can support ranks of up to 32 with a 300MB safetensors file limit (previously limited to rank of 8 and 100MB safetensors) Check out our LoRAs page to get started. Models that support LoRAs now include:

  1. Markdown conversion in Workers AI

    Workers AI

    Document conversion plays an important role when designing and developing AI applications and agents. Workers AI now provides the toMarkdown utility method that developers can use to for quick, easy, and convenient conversion and summary of documents in multiple formats to Markdown language.

    You can call this new tool using a binding by calling env.AI.toMarkdown() or the using the REST API endpoint.

    In this example, we fetch a PDF document and an image from R2 and feed them both to env.AI.toMarkdown(). The result is a list of converted documents. Workers AI models are used automatically to detect and summarize the image.

    TypeScript
    import { Env } from "./env";
    

    export default {
      async fetch(request: Request, env: Env, ctx: ExecutionContext) {
        // https://pub-979cb28270cc461d94bc8a169d8f389d.r2.dev/somatosensory.pdf
        const pdf = await env.R2.get("somatosensory.pdf");
    

        // https://pub-979cb28270cc461d94bc8a169d8f389d.r2.dev/cat.jpeg
        const cat = await env.R2.get("cat.jpeg");
    

        return Response.json(
          await env.AI.toMarkdown([
            {
              name: "somatosensory.pdf",
              blob: new Blob([await pdf.arrayBuffer()], {
                type: "application/octet-stream",
              }),
            },
            {
              name: "cat.jpeg",
              blob: new Blob([await cat.arrayBuffer()], {
                type: "application/octet-stream",
              }),
            },
          ]),
        );
      },
    };

    This is the result:

    [
      {
        "name": "somatosensory.pdf",
        "mimeType": "application/pdf",
        "format": "markdown",
        "tokens": 0,
        "data": "# somatosensory.pdf\n## Metadata\n- PDFFormatVersion=1.4\n- IsLinearized=false\n- IsAcroFormPresent=false\n- IsXFAPresent=false\n- IsCollectionPresent=false\n- IsSignaturesPresent=false\n- Producer=Prince 20150210 (www.princexml.com)\n- Title=Anatomy of the Somatosensory System\n\n## Contents\n### Page 1\nThis is a sample document to showcase..."
      },
      {
        "name": "cat.jpeg",
        "mimeType": "image/jpeg",
        "format": "markdown",
        "tokens": 0,
        "data": "The image is a close-up photograph of Grumpy Cat, a cat with a distinctive grumpy expression and piercing blue eyes. The cat has a brown face with a white stripe down its nose, and its ears are pointed upright. Its fur is light brown and darker around the face, with a pink nose and mouth. The cat's eyes are blue and slanted downward, giving it a perpetually grumpy appearance. The background is blurred, but it appears to be a dark brown color. Overall, the image is a humorous and iconic representation of the popular internet meme character, Grumpy Cat. The cat's facial expression and posture convey a sense of displeasure or annoyance, making it a relatable and entertaining image for many people."
      }
    ]

    See Markdown Conversion for more information on supported formats, REST API and pricing.

  1. New models in Workers AI

    Workers AI

    Workers AI is excited to add 4 new models to the catalog, including 2 brand new classes of models with a text-to-speech and reranker model. Introducing:

    • @cf/baai/bge-m3 - a multi-lingual embeddings model that supports over 100 languages. It can also simultaneously perform dense retrieval, multi-vector retrieval, and sparse retrieval, with the ability to process inputs of different granularities.
    • @cf/baai/bge-reranker-base - our first reranker model! Rerankers are a type of text classification model that takes a query and context, and outputs a similarity score between the two. When used in RAG systems, you can use a reranker after the initial vector search to find the most relevant documents to return to a user by reranking the outputs.
    • @cf/openai/whisper-large-v3-turbo - a faster, more accurate speech-to-text model. This model was added earlier but is graduating out of beta with pricing included today.
    • @cf/myshell-ai/melotts - our first text-to-speech model that allows users to generate an MP3 with voice audio from inputted text.

    Pricing is available for each of these models on the Workers AI pricing page.

    This docs update includes a few minor bug fixes to the model schema for llama-guard, llama-3.2-1b, which you can review on the product changelog.

    Try it out and let us know what you think! Stay tuned for more models in the coming days.

  1. Workers AI now supports structured JSON outputs.

    Workers AI

    Workers AI now supports structured JSON outputs with JSON mode, which allows you to request a structured output response when interacting with AI models.

    This makes it much easier to retrieve structured data from your AI models, and avoids the (error prone!) need to parse large unstructured text responses to extract your data.

    JSON mode in Workers AI is compatible with the OpenAI SDK's structured outputs response_format API, which can be used directly in a Worker:

    JavaScript
    import { OpenAI } from "openai";
    

    // Define your JSON schema for a calendar event
    const CalendarEventSchema = {
      type: "object",
      properties: {
        name: { type: "string" },
        date: { type: "string" },
        participants: { type: "array", items: { type: "string" } },
      },
      required: ["name", "date", "participants"],
    };
    

    export default {
      async fetch(request, env) {
        const client = new OpenAI({
          apiKey: env.OPENAI_API_KEY,
          // Optional: use AI Gateway to bring logs, evals & caching to your AI requests
          // https://developers.cloudflare.com/ai-gateway/usage/providers/openai/
          // baseUrl: "https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/openai"
        });
    

        const response = await client.chat.completions.create({
          model: "gpt-4o-2024-08-06",
          messages: [
            { role: "system", content: "Extract the event information." },
            {
              role: "user",
              content: "Alice and Bob are going to a science fair on Friday.",
            },
          ],
          // Use the `response_format` option to request a structured JSON output
          response_format: {
            // Set json_schema and provide ra schema, or json_object and parse it yourself
            type: "json_schema",
            schema: CalendarEventSchema, // provide a schema
          },
        });
    

        // This will be of type CalendarEventSchema
        const event = response.choices[0].message.parsed;
    

        return Response.json({
          calendar_event: event,
        });
      },
    };

    To learn more about JSON mode and structured outputs, visit the Workers AI documentation.

  1. Workers AI larger context windows

    Workers AI

    We've updated the Workers AI text generation models to include context windows and limits definitions and changed our APIs to estimate and validate the number of tokens in the input prompt, not the number of characters.

    This update allows developers to use larger context windows when interacting with Workers AI models, which can lead to better and more accurate results.

    Our catalog page provides more information about each model's supported context window.

  1. Workers AI updated pricing

    Workers AI

    We've updated the Workers AI pricing to include the latest models and how model usage maps to Neurons.

    • Each model's core input format(s) (tokens, audio seconds, images, etc) now include mappings to Neurons, making it easier to understand how your included Neuron volume is consumed and how you are charged at scale
    • Per-model pricing, instead of the previous bucket approach, allows us to be more flexible on how models are charged based on their size, performance and capabilities. As we optimize each model, we can then pass on savings for that model.
    • You will still only pay for what you consume: Workers AI inference is serverless, and not billed by the hour.

    Going forward, models will be launched with their associated Neuron costs, and we'll be updating the Workers AI dashboard and API to reflect consumption in both raw units and Neurons. Visit the Workers AI pricing page to learn more about Workers AI pricing.

Search all changelog entries