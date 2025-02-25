Changelog
Workers AI now supports structured JSON outputs.
Workers AI now supports structured JSON outputs with JSON mode, which allows you to request a structured output response when interacting with AI models.
This makes it much easier to retrieve structured data from your AI models, and avoids the (error prone!) need to parse large unstructured text responses to extract your data.
JSON mode in Workers AI is compatible with the OpenAI SDK's structured outputs ↗
response_format API, which can be used directly in a Worker:
To learn more about JSON mode and structured outputs, visit the Workers AI documentation.