Changelog
Markdown conversion in Workers AI
Document conversion plays an important role when designing and developing AI applications and agents. Workers AI now provides the
toMarkdown utility method that developers can use to for quick, easy, and convenient conversion and summary of documents in multiple formats to Markdown language.
You can call this new tool using a binding by calling
env.AI.toMarkdown() or the using the REST API endpoint.
In this example, we fetch a PDF document and an image from R2 and feed them both to
env.AI.toMarkdown(). The result is a list of converted documents. Workers AI models are used automatically to detect and summarize the image.
This is the result:
See Markdown Conversion for more information on supported formats, REST API and pricing.