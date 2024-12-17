Establish BGP peering over Direct CNI circuits

Magic WAN and Magic Transit customers can use the Cloudflare dashboard to configure and manage BGP peering between their networks and their Magic routing table when using a Direct CNI on-ramp.

Using BGP peering allows customers to:

Automate the process of adding or removing networks and subnets.

Take advantage of failure detection and session recovery features.

With this functionality, customers can:

Establish an eBGP session between their devices and the Magic WAN / Magic Transit service when connected via CNI.

Secure the session by MD5 authentication to prevent misconfigurations.

Exchange routes dynamically between their devices and their Magic routing table.

Refer to Magic WAN BGP peering or Magic Transit BGP peering to learn more about this feature and how to set it up.