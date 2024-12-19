 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS View RSS feeds
hero image
Back to all posts

Troubleshoot tunnels with diagnostic logs

Cloudflare Tunnel

The latest cloudflared build 2024.12.2 introduces the ability to collect all the diagnostic logs needed to troubleshoot a cloudflared instance.

A diagnostic report collects data from a single instance of cloudflared running on the local machine and outputs it to a cloudflared-diag file.

The cloudflared-diag-YYYY-MM-DDThh-mm-ss.zip archive contains the files listed below. The data in a file either applies to the cloudflared instance being diagnosed (diagnosee) or the instance that triggered the diagnosis (diagnoser). For example, if your tunnel is running in a Docker container, the diagnosee is the Docker instance and the diagnoser is the host instance.

File nameDescriptionInstance
cli-configuration.jsonTunnel run parameters used when starting the tunneldiagnosee
cloudflared_logs.txtTunnel log file1diagnosee
configuration.jsonTunnel configuration parametersdiagnosee
goroutine.pprofgoroutine profile made available by pprofdiagnosee
heap.pprofheap profile made available by pprofdiagnosee
metrics.txtSnapshot of Tunnel metrics at the time of diagnosisdiagnosee
network.txtJSON traceroutes to Cloudflare's global network using IPv4 and IPv6diagnoser
raw-network.txtRaw traceroutes to Cloudflare's global network using IPv4 and IPv6diagnoser
systeminformation.jsonOperating system information and resource usagediagnosee
task-result.jsonResult of each diagnostic taskdiagnoser
tunnelstate.jsonTunnel connections at the time of diagnosisdiagnosee

Footnotes

  1. If the log file is blank, you may need to set --loglevel to debug when you start the tunnel. The --loglevel parameter is only required if you ran the tunnel from the CLI using a cloudflared tunnel run command. It is not necessary if the tunnel runs as a Linux/macOS service or runs in Docker/Kubernetes.

For more information, refer to Diagnostic logs.