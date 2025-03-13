Cloudflare IP Ranges List

Magic Firewall now supports a new managed list of Cloudflare IP ranges. This list is available as an option when creating a Magic Firewall policy based on IP source/destination addresses. When selecting "is in list" or "is not in list", the option "Cloudflare IP Ranges" will appear in the dropdown menu.

This list is based on the IPs listed in the Cloudflare IP ranges ↗. Updates to this managed list are applied automatically.

Note: IP Lists require an advanced Cloudflare Network Firewall subscription. For more details about Cloudflare Network Firewall plans, refer to Plans.