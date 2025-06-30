Graceful withdrawal of BYOIP prefixes

Magic Transit customers can now configure AS prepending on their BYOIP prefixes advertised at the Cloudflare edge. This allows for smoother traffic migration and minimizes packet loss when changing providers.

AS prepending makes the Cloudflare route less preferred by increasing the AS path length. You can use this to gradually shift traffic away from Cloudflare before withdrawing a prefix, avoiding abrupt routing changes.

Prepending can be configured via the API or through BGP community values when peering with the Magic Transit routing table. For more information, refer to Advertise prefixes.