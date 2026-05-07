Self-serve provisioning of Cloudflare One Virtual Appliance via API

You can now create, rotate, and delete Cloudflare One Virtual Appliance instances and their license keys directly via the API and Terraform.

Create a virtual appliance and receive a license key: POST /accounts/{account_id}/magic/connectors with device.provision_license: true .

with . Rotate the license key for an existing virtual appliance: PATCH /accounts/{account_id}/magic/connectors/{connector_id} with provision_license: true . The previous key is immediately and irrevocably revoked.

with . The previous key is immediately and irrevocably revoked. Delete a virtual appliance to release the associated licensed device.

The license key is returned in the response only once, at create or rotate time. Copy and store it securely.

For details, refer to Configure a Cloudflare One Virtual Appliance.