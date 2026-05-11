Cloudflare One Client for macOS (version 2026.4.1350.0)

A new GA release for the macOS Cloudflare One Client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release introduces the new Cloudflare One Client UI for macOS! You can expect a cleaner and more intuitive design as well as easier access to common actions and information. Here are some of the many things we have found our users appreciate:

Right click context menu to access the most common client actions quickly

Built-in captive portal login experience

Additional Changes and improvements

Added a new CLI command: warp-cli mdm refresh. This command executes an immediate refresh of the Mobile Device Management (MDM) configuration file.

Known issues