Granular permissions for Cloudflare Tunnel and Cloudflare Mesh

You can now scope Cloudflare permissions to individual Cloudflare Tunnel instances and Cloudflare Mesh nodes. Administrators can delegate access to specific Tunnels or Mesh nodes without granting account-wide control over private networking.

What is new

When you add a member or create a permission policy, the resource picker now lists Cloudflare Tunnel instances and Cloudflare Mesh nodes as scopable resource types. You can:

Grant a read-only role on a single Cloudflare Tunnel instance to a support operator for log streaming and diagnostics — without exposing other Tunnels or destructive actions.

Grant a write role on a specific Cloudflare Mesh node to an application team — without giving them access to the rest of your private network.

Scope a single policy to one or many Tunnels and Mesh nodes at once.

How it works

Granular permissions are a parallel layer to existing account-level roles — they do not replace them.

Existing account-level roles continue to work. A member with Cloudflare Access or Cloudflare Zero Trust retains write access to every Tunnel and Mesh node in the account. This ensures backward compatibility for existing automation and tokens.

A member with or retains write access to every Tunnel and Mesh node in the account. This ensures backward compatibility for existing automation and tokens. Granular permissions are additive. For any API request on a specific Tunnel or Mesh node, access is granted if the principal has either the account-level role or a granular permission for that resource.

For any API request on a specific Tunnel or Mesh node, access is granted if the principal has the account-level role a granular permission for that resource. Resource enumeration is authorization-aware. Listing endpoints ( GET /accounts/{id}/cfd_tunnel , GET /accounts/{id}/warp_connector ) return only the resources the principal has at least read access to.